Halloween Ends release date, trailer, cast, plot, and spoilers for the 2022 finale

“It’s Halloween,” says Sheriff Leigh Brackett. “Everyone’s entitled to one good scare.”

So says Halloween Kills, director David Gordon Green’s penultimate entry in his retconned Halloween trilogy. Now in theaters and streaming on Peacock, the sequel to 2018’s Halloween serves up a suburban slaughter-fest that should keep audiences suitably nervous until next year’s third and final chapter: Halloween Ends.

Long-time fans of the franchise have been living with Michael Myers for most of our lives. For those of us of a certain age, there’s truth to that. What’s to become of Michael in the aftermath of Halloween Kills? Who’s left to halt his brutal reign of terror?

Warning, spoilers ahead! If you haven’t seen Halloween Kills, avert your eyes. 🔪

The small Illinois town of Haddonfield is still gathering up its shredded nerves after the brutal ending of Halloween Kills. This accursed Midwestern burg has experienced more than its share of violence since that fateful Halloween night in 1963 when young Michael introduced his poor sister to the sharp end of a gleaming kitchen knife.

A force of pure evil that the late Dr. Sam Loomis once proclaimed had “the blackest eyes,” Michael is still at large following the conclusion of Halloween Kills, which saw him survive a blood-soaked battle with an enraged Haddonfield mob.

Time to stick a Band-aid on that flesh wound; let’s dissect what’s ahead for the murderous Michael Myers once he’s resurrected for one last homicidal rampage in October 2022.

What is the Halloween Ends release date?

Halloween Ends is scheduled to hit theaters on October 14, 2022. It’s not clear yet whether, like Halloween Kills, the trilogy topper will be released simultaneously on Peacock and in theaters.

Is there a Halloween Ends trailer?

Not yet, given that the film hasn’t yet started filming. Barring any setbacks or last-minute reshoots, we can expect to see a teaser for Halloween Ends sometime in early 2022. Looking back on the ad-campaign timeline for the COVID-delayed Halloween Kills, the first teaser came out a year before the film’s initially scheduled release of October 16, 2020.

With the sequel’s shoot happening from January until approximately April next year, don’t count on seeing the first look until May.

What is the plot of Halloween Ends?

Michael Myers looms in Halloween Kills. Universal

No official synopsis has been unveiled, but it’s said to be a “way more contained” film than Halloween Kills, as per producer Malek Akkad.

According to director David Gordon Green, Halloween Ends is set four years after Halloween Kills in 2022. Since Halloween Kills revealed that Michael was less fixated on Laurie than he was obsessed with going back to his childhood home in Haddonfield, could his relationship with murdered sister Judith Myers hold the key to his demise? That could certainly be the case given that, at the end of Halloween Kills, Michael attacked and seemingly killed Karen (Judy Greer), Laurie’s daughter, in the same spot where he once killed his sister.

Green has also injected some real-world elements into Halloween Ends; the film will address the COVID-19 pandemic. “Where we’re leaving these characters on Halloween 2018, the world is a different place,” he told Uproxx. “So not only do they have their immediate world affected by that trauma, having time to process that trauma — and that’s a specific and immediate traumatic event in the community of Haddonfield. But then they also had a worldwide pandemic and peculiar politics and another million things that turned their world upside down.”

Who is in the Halloween Ends cast?

Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween Kills. Universal

A complete cast list for Halloween Ends has not yet been r. Still, Jamie Lee Curtis has expressed enthusiasm for the finished screenplay, so there’s little doubt that the characters of Laurie and Allyson (Andi Matichak) will be back for more mayhem.

James Jude Courtney, who played Michael Myers in both Halloween and Halloween Kills, will undoubtedly reprise his role in the final installment, as should Will Patton’s Deputy Hawkins. Nick Castle, the original Shape, had a cameo in the last two films and could also return.

Who won’t be back for Halloween Ends?

Those who witnessed the savage killing of Laurie’s daughter, Karen (Judy Greer), in the old Myers’ house aren’t expecting her to pop up again in Halloween Ends. But don’t dismiss it completely; ordinary rules of living and dying have never applied to this franchise.

Anthony Michael Hall’s Tommy Doyle, Nancy Stephens’ Marion Chambers, Robert Longstreet’s Lonnie Elam, Dylan Arnold’s Cameron Elam, and Charles Cyphers’ Leigh Brackett all perished in Halloween Kills. It seems safe to bid them farewell forever.

What characters are in Halloween Ends?

Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween Kills. Universal

At the end of Halloween Kills, Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak) are alive.

But with Michael seemingly murdering Laurie’s daughter Karen (Judy Greer) in the old Myers homestead, the killer has now escalated a vendetta that could end badly for The Shape.

Over at the hospital, Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards) and Deputy Frank Hawkins (Will Patton) are thankfully still breathing, in addition to several surviving Haddonfield residents who weren’t involved in that insane smackdown against Myers.

Hawkins was revealed in 2018’s Halloween to have been the first responding officer to the scene back in 1978; he must harbor extreme guilt for not taking Myers down 40 years earlier. Expect him to play a pivotal part in the showdown.

Who’s back for Halloween Ends behind the camera?

David Gordon Green is back in the director’s chair and has co-written the screenplay with Danny McBride, continuing their partnership from 2018’s Halloween and Halloween Kills. Additional story input comes courtesy of Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier. John Carpenter, who architected the original Halloween, is also along for the ride; he’s expected to contribute another chilling score for Halloween Ends as well as executive producing.

Discussing the Halloween Ends script, Curtis has said that it may provoke divisive reactions.

“He [David Gordon Green] alluded to the third one, which is going to shock people,” the actress said in an interview with The Illuminerdi. “It’s going to make people very angry. It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”

When will Halloween Ends finish filming?

The masked Boogeyman, James Jude Courtney, has said that shooting on the third film will kick off in January of 2022. A regular 12-week filming schedule should put the movie in fine shape to keep its October 2022 release date.

Spoilers: who will kill Michael Myers in Halloween Ends?

Who might emerge as a surprise hero ending Michael’s time on Earth?

Call us nuts, but what about Michael’s parents, Peter and Edith Myers? Little has been said about their fate, except for some minor mention of a 1965 car accident in 1981’s Halloween II. Perhaps Halloween Ends will delve further into their deaths or reveal them to live somewhere still (though very old)!

And, yes, we assume that Judith did die in that tragic 1963 attack, but what if she was still alive? Given Green’s retconning of the franchise and making the trilogy’s entries all direct sequels to the original 1978 Halloween movie, anything is possible!

As Laurie declares to Deputy Hawkins at the hospital in this recent outing, conventional weapons might not be the answer to killing Michael: “I always thought Michael Myers was flesh and blood just like you and me, but a mortal man could not have survived what he’s lived through. The more he kills, the more he transcends into something else, impossible to defeat. Fear. People are afraid. That is the true curse of Michael.”

But Laurie’s not afraid of Michael. And perhaps that’s why she’ll be the one to end Halloween for good — finally.