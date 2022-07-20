Every anime reference in the new Apex Legends Gaiden event

To celebrate summer , Respawn Entertainment is bringing anime to Apex Legends. The new Gaiden event is running from July 19 through July 26 and will give players a chance to unlock and purchase over 40 new event-limited items. With so many characters getting dressed up in loving cosplay of some of the most popular anime titles around. Here are all the new skins available in the Gaiden event and the anime they are based on.

Bangalore & Seer: Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon

One of the most popular series from the ‘90s is the magical girl series Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon. The story follows a group of high school girls with superpowers who fight evil doers. For the Gaiden event, Respawn has added two skins inspired by the series.

Electronic Arts

Bangalore is getting the “Soldier of Justice” skin which has a red, white, blue, and gold color scheme that evokes Usagi Tsukino’s alter ego Sailor Moon, including a cute skirt!

Electronic Arts

But Sailor Moon must have her Tuxedo Mask, and Apex is delivering. Seer is getting the “Heart Stopper” skin which leaves him dressed to the nines in a black suit and mask.

Bloodhound: Tokyo Ghoul

Electronic Arts

One of the darker anime that the Gaiden event references is the supernatural thriller series Tokyo Ghoul. This alternate history anime takes place in a world where creatures called ghouls must consume human flesh to survive. Ken Kaneki is transformed into a half-ghoul after a date gone wrong.

Bloodhound will be receiving “Lifeblood” skin which looks like Ken’s signature black with added streaks of red that evoke his ghoul powers.

Crypto: Dragon Ball

Electronic Arts

Famed manga artist Akira Toriyama is best known for his iconic character designs in the Dragon Ball Series, as well as being part of the Chrono Trigger dream team! The manga ran from 1984 - 1995 with 519 individual chapters and followed Goku on a quest to master martial arts and collect the titular dragon balls.

Goku’s iconic blue and orange outfit looks great on Crypto in the new “Strength and Power” skin.

Fuse: Fullmetal Alchemist

Electronic Arts

Fuse, the metal-armed hero of Apex, is a perfect match for a Fullmetal Alchemist themed skin. The steampunk series follows the Elric brothers. Alphonse’s soul is trapped in a suit of armor, while Edward loses his arm saving his brother’s soul, and replaces it with a metal one.

The “Down Thunder” skin dresses Fuse in a red jacket lined with white and makes the appearance of his metal arm look like Edward’s.

Mirage: My Hero Academia

Electronic Arts

My Hero Academia is the story of Izuku Midoriya, a boy trained by All Might, the greatest superhero in the world, while in attendance at a school for those with powers. While much of the series sees Midoriya and company in their school uniforms, each student also has their own unique superhero costume.

Mirage’s “Marked Man” skin combines elements of both of Midoriya’s costumes. The color pallet resembles the school uniforms while mirage’s mask and hair are part of his superhero costume.

Octane: One Piece

Electronic Arts

Following the adventures of a stretchy pirate and his crew, One Piece is a notoriously long manga that currently has over one thousand chapters. Luffy, the stretchy pirate, is the protagonist and has become an iconic figure in anime and manga.

Mirage’s “Sea Legs” skin is a very faithful recreation of Luffy’s outfit, down to the straw hat.

Revenant: Neon Genesis Evangelion

Electronic Arts

Mech anime are a genre of their own and none of them are more famous than Neon Genesis Evangelion. Created by Hideaki Anno, the series is known for its exploration of religious iconography and heavy philosophical themes, while also having big robots fighting.

Revenant receives the most badass skin in the event. It transforms the legend into an EVA, one of the giant robots, from the series.

Wattson: Naruto

Electronic Arts

No anime event would be complete without mentioning Naruto, which introduced many Americans to the genre as a part of Cartoon Network's Toonami slate. The series follows the titular Naruto on his journey to become a master ninja and leader of his village.

Wattson’s “Lightning Spirit” turns her jacket into an orange and black piece in the style of Naruto’s iconic outfit.