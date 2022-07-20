Apex Legends is due for another season next month, so fans are scouting the web for what comes next. There’s an idea of what to expect, but not a specific order of when to expect it. Legends like Season 13’s Newcastle have spoiled thanks to a massive Apex Legends Reddit leak earlier this year. However, content creators and leakers have already built on those leaks with information shared through social media. There’s always new information trickling in, though. Heck, people have even started talking about what’s coming to the Apex Legends mobile game.

Here’s what we know so far about Apex Legends Season 14, including new characters, skins, maps, and other improvements.

When is the Apex Legends Season 14 start time?

Apex Legends typically receives a new season every three months. If it follows the same trend, Apex Legends Season 14 should arrive at 1 p.m. Eastern on August 8, 2022. That’s approximately three months after Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors dropped on May 10. New updates launch for all platforms and regions simultaneously, so convert the 1 p.m. Eastern start time accordingly.

Respawn hasn’t confirmed the Apex Legends Season 14 start or end date. These times are based on the typical schedule. However, delays aren’t common and are typically confirmed by the developer in advance. This happened back in Season 3 when the update was delayed by a couple of weeks.

Who is the new Apex Legends Season 14 character?

The Apex Legends community predicts Vantage will be the next Legend. Neither EA nor Respawn have confirmed the new Apex Legends Season 14 character. However, it’s a strong possibility based on leaks. Vantage was part of the massive Apex Legends Reddit leak back in March 2022.

Vantage is a Recon Legend that specializes in sniping. Based on leaks, her kit revolves around long-range combat and buffs for her team. These ability descriptions are copied from leaked files (via YouTube), not an official source.

Sniper Kit [Passive]: Tactical info available in ADS unarmed or any long-range scopes.

Echo Launch [Tactical]: Launch towards your winged companion, Echo. Order Echo by tapping Q. Launch to Echo by holding Q.

Mark to Kîll [Ultimate]: A custom rifle that scans enemies and boosts damage for Vantage and her squad. Damage doubles for Vantage on successive shots. The team gets a 15 percent bonus on marked targets.

At the time of the Reddit leak, a commenter recorded the information in the files in a text post in case they were deleted (which they eventually were). This person reported that Vantage’s model was ready but not polished yet, so that supports the possibility of her coming to the game in Season 14.

What are the Apex Legends Season 14 patch notes?

Respawn hasn’t posted patch notes for Season 14 yet. We’ll be sure to update this section when they do. You can also check yourself by turning on notifications for the Apex Legends Twitter account or regularly checking the “Game Updates” section of the official website.