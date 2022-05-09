Apex Legends Season 13 release time, dates, and update patch notes

There’s plenty to look forward to with the upcoming season of Apex Legends, titled Saviors. The game’s 13th season will introduce a new defense-focused Legend, major map changes, improvements to Ranked play, and a slew of weapon alterations that will no doubt shift the meta. But when does Season 13 start, and what exactly can you expect from it? Here’s everything we know about Apex Legends Season 13 Saviors.

When is the Apex Legends Season 13 start time?

Apex Legends Season 13 Saviors will go live on all platforms at 1 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The new update launches for all regions simultaneously, so the start time will vary depending on your time zone.

In addition, the start time might shift slightly depending on server capacity and other backend issues, so keep that in mind on launch day.

When is the Apex Legends Season 13 end date?

Newcastle is the brand new Legend being added alongside Season 13. Electronic Arts

EA and Respawn Entertainment have yet to confirm the exact end date for Apex Legends Season 13 Saviors. Considering Apex Legends seasons last around three months, we can expect Saviors to end on or around August 10, 2022 (give or take a few days).

Who is the new Apex Legends Season 13 character?

New Legend — Newcastle : Season 13 Saviors adds a lengthy list of changes, but the most prominent addition is Newcastle, the game’s brand new Legend. Newcastle’s main abilities are centered around defense, allowing him to protect nearby allies.

Retrieve the Wounded [Passive] : Drag allies as you revive and protect them with your Revive Shield.

Drag allies as you revive and protect them with your Revive Shield. Mobile Shield [Tactical] : Throw a controllable drone that creates a moving energy shield.

Throw a controllable drone that creates a moving energy shield. Castle Wall [Ultimate] : Leap to an ally or target area and slam down, creating a fortified stronghold.

You can check out Newcastle’s trailer above!

What are the Apex Legends Season 13 patch notes?

Map updates, weapon balancing, and changes to Ranked mode will be added to Apex Legends. Electronic Arts

The full list of Apex Legends Season 13 patch notes can be found on the official EA site, but we’ll break down some of the key changes below.

Battle Pass : Of course, Season 13 will feature a new battle pass with over 100 rewards to earn. The Saviors Battle Pass has the Legendary "Sir Fitzroy" skin for Fuse, Bloodhound’s new, dragon-themed skin, and other cosmetics across the board. As always, the new battle pass will cost 950 Apex Coins.

Storm Point Monstrous Map update : The Season 13 update will implement numerous changes to the Storm Point map, including a new POI that incorporates a sea creature called Downed Beast. This, along with new PvE encounters, and an updated map rotation that cycles between Storm Point, Olympus, and World’s Edge make up a hefty number of changes this time around.

Ranked Reloaded : Another set of major changes for Apex Legends Season 13 comes to its Ranked mode, which aims to rebalance the way players earn RP, encouraging players to focus on teamwork. With this in mind, all players will earn RP when anyone on the team secures an elimination, while the overall Kill RP cap has been removed this season.