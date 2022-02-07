Apex Legends Season 12 release time and new update patch notes

Apex Legends Season 12 starts February 8, which means we’re hours away from Mad Maggie’s debut and a redesigned version of Olympus. In the final moments before the major update goes live, here’s everything we know about Apex Legends Season 12 including its expected release time and a recap of the new additions fans can expect to see.

Apex Legends Season 12 release time

While Respawn has yet to officially announce the release time for Apex Legends Season 12, we can be fairly certain that its debut cadence will follow suit with most other recent seasonal updates. That means players can expect to start downloading around 1 p.m. Eastern on February 8.

Will Fuse and Maggie let bygones be bygones in the Apex Games? Season 12 starts February 8 at 1 p.m. Eastern. Respawn Entertainment/EA

Respawn has stuck to this precise release timing for nearly a year, with the latest deviation from the pattern occurring before the start of Season 7 in April of last year. When it comes to Season 8 and the others to follow, those have all been published precisely at the above-listed time. On PlayStation, players should be looking out for updated version 1.88 to know they’re downloading the latest content. Updates on Xbox and PC typically release more promptly at 1 p.m. Eastern, while PlayStation patches typically deploy 15 to 20 minutes later.

Apex Legends Season 12 patch notes and update details

Apex Legends Season 12 is full to the brim with exciting new content for battle royale fans to enjoy. Here’s a recap of the major additions, but you can also read more detailed information on our Season 12 codex and Mad Maggie character codex.

Loba gets a new Legendary outfit called Breaking the Law. Respawn Entertainment/EA

New Legend — Mad Maggie : Maggie has wreaked havoc across the Apex Games before, and now she’s earned herself a permanent spot on the character roster with a kit focussed on shotguns and speed. Here are her abilities.

Riot Drill [Tactical Ability] : Fire a drill that burns enemies through obstacles.

: Fire a drill that burns enemies through obstacles. Warlord’s Ire [Passive Ability] : temporarily highlight enemies you’ve damaged and move faster with a shotgun.

: temporarily highlight enemies you’ve damaged and move faster with a shotgun. Wrecking Ball [Ultimate Ability]: Throw a ball that releases speed-boosting pads and detonates near enemies.

Control LTM : This 9v9 mode is played on two maps. Teams compete to hold specific control points on each map with infinite respawns. Teams are able to select as many of each Legend as they like.

Sabotaged Olympus : Olympus has been redesigned to improve rotations and make the entirety of the map more interesting to play. Phase Driver is a new PoI that drops high-tier loot at the risk of revealing your location. Terminal is a new hub that directs players toward the entirety of the map.

Sabotaged Olympus puts an even newer spin on a fairly new map. Respawn Entertainment/EA

Defiance battle pass : The latest battle pass includes the Legendary Ace’s High skin for Seer, Legendary Breaking the Law skin for Loba, and items and trackers to match. Ash, Crypto, and Lifeline get Epic skins. Weapon skins include the Gentleman Baller and Scream Machine Reactive Hemlocks. Standard fare music packs, loading screens, charms, and emotes are included as well.