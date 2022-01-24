Mad Maggie has just been revealed as the latest character to be added to the Apex Legends roster. Unlike most new contenders making their way to the Apex Games, however, Maggie is a face we’ve seen before via Fuse’s lore and major in-game events. Curious about how she’ll add to the game as a playable character? Here’s what you need to know about her abilities, story, voice actor, and more.

Who is Mad Maggie in Apex Legends Season 12?

Just like Fuse, who was the featured character in Apex Legends Season 8, Maggie hails from the war-torn planet of Salvo. She was formerly Fuse’s partner in crime, but things went south when her home planet was added to the ranks of Syndicate Space. Feeling her homeland had sold out to a corporate entity, she became enraged when Fuse decided to represent Salvo in the Apex Games. In a fit of rage, she threw Fuse’s cherished golden grenade at him, and the blast blew off Fuse’s arm.

Fuse and Maggie were once best buds, but now that relationship has changed. Respawn Entertainment/EA

In her Stories from the Outlands trailer, called “Judgment,” Maggie is captured and is sentenced for her crimes. After perpetrating a deadly attack during Salvo’s induction ceremony, she incited riots throughout her home planet. Much to the chagrin of the sentencing judge, however, a mysterious cloaked man named Mr. Silva decrees she must join Fuse as a fighter in the Apex Games instead of facing execution.

The “Judgment” episode of Stories from the Outlands.

What are Mad Maggie’s abilities in Apex Legends?

Maggie is sentenced to using her sweet abilities against friend and foe alike. Respawn Entertainment/EA

Maggie's abilities haven’t been officially announced by Apex’s developers at Respawn Entertainment, but data miners strongly believe Maggie’s potential ability kit is tied to a character named Maali that has been listed in the game’s code since September of last year. Assuming that connection is correct, here’s a sneak peek at Maggie’s abilities.

Shotgun Kick [Passive] : You have a shotgun on your leg that fires when you melee doors or enemies. Requires shotgun ammo. Using abilities grants you a speed boost.

: You have a shotgun on your leg that fires when you melee doors or enemies. Requires shotgun ammo. Using abilities grants you a speed boost. Flashbang [Tactical] : Throw a grenade that briefly blinds and deafens opponents.

: Throw a grenade that briefly blinds and deafens opponents. Concussive Breaching Charge [Ultimate]: Plant a breaching charge that fires a sonic wave through walls to destroy traps, force open doors, and disorient enemies.

You’ll see more of Maggie’s abilities during the gameplay trailer, which we expect to be published on or around January 31.

Who is Mad Maggie’s voice actor in Apex Legends?

Maggie is voiced by Rachel House. She’s perhaps best known for playing Gramma Tala in Moana and Topaz in Thor Ragnarok. Her oldest acting credits stretch back to 1998.