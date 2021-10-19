Apex Legends Season 11 is expected to begin November 2, signaling the arrival of Ash as a playable competitor in the Apex Games. In this guide, we outline the character’s story, voice actor, known abilities, and more. Need a refresher on the highlight addition to the Battle Pass? Then you’ve come to the right place.

Who is Ash in Apex Legends Season 11?

The story of Ash is a complicated one, dating all the way back to her history as a boss in 2016’s Titanfall 2. This video from IGN does an awesome job of filling in the narrative blanks.

Before Ash became a Simulacra foe, her human form was known as Dr. Ashleigh Reid. Once a member of Horizon’s team dedicated to harnessing Branthium to solve the energy crisis in the Outlands, she betrays Horizon by leaving her to die in a black hole so Ash could provide Branthium to a group of mercenaries instead.

After that incident, Ash returns to continue undercover research on a team that eventually comes to include Horizon’s son. He helps create Pathfinder as a means to transport Branthium throughout the Outlands. However, just as Pathfinder does so, Ash’s mercenaries arrive to steal the data. Ash, unfortunately, becomes injured in the fray and is forced to have her brain uploaded to become a Simulacrum.

Ash gets injured in her own undercover operation. Respawn Entertainment/EA

Now in her full Titanfall 2 boss form working for Kuben Blisk, she’s rebuilt after being destroyed by Jack Cooper, gets destroyed again, and is then abandoned at a lab inside Kings Canyon. Blisk finds the lab and tosses Ash’s head into a rift, splitting it into the nine pieces players collected during Season 5’s Broken Ghost quest. In that quest, Loba makes a deal with Hammond Robotics to track down the pieces in exchange for Revenant’s source code.

Pathfinder finds Ash in the trash. Respawn Entertainment/EA

Players rebuild Ash’s head, Hammond gets the info they want, and literally toss her in the garbage. Pathfinder finds Ash in a dumpster and houses her, which Blisk eventually discovers. Given their shared history, he offers Ash a position in the Apex Games.

Respawn Entertainment/EA

As for that moment at the end of the trailer, Horizon tries reciting a code of numbers designed to help awaken Ash’s human side. Ash attempts to tell Horizon that she knows what happened to her son, but is unable to because her robot form has become too powerful. That’s the character players will have to contend with when Season 11 begins.

What are Ash’s abilities in Apex Legends?

According to the latest leaks highlighted by Thordan Smash and others, here’s a look at Ash’s rumored kit of abilities.

Marked for Death [Passive] : Ash’s map reveals all Deathbox locations. [H] on a Deathbox to mark surviving attackers.

: Ash’s map reveals all Deathbox locations. [H] on a Deathbox to mark surviving attackers. Arc Ball [Tactical] : Releases a slow moving ball of charged electricity that tethers people who get too close.

: Releases a slow moving ball of charged electricity that tethers people who get too close. Phase Breach [Ultimate]: Dash and leave a portal.

In short, Ash is an offensive powerhouse capable of slowing enemies down and revealing their locations. In many ways, Ash seems like she could be a slightly more effective version of Wattson.

Who is Ash’s voice actor in Apex Legends?

Anna Campbell lends her voice to Ash. She’s most known for her roles in Jason Rising: A Friday the 13th Fan Film, Mad Men, and Veronica Mars. She previously voiced Ash in Titanfall 2 and also performed some minor voice work for 2018’s God of War.

What else is in Apex Legends Season 11?

