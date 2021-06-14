Here’s everything you need to know about Halo Infinite multiplayer

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode has officially been revealed as of E3 2021, so we’re here to recap everything we know about the upcoming online offering including its projected release date, links to the latest trailers, and an explanation of some of the new gameplay elements Spartans can expect to see once servers go live. There’s a lot to unpack, so let’s get right to it.

When is the Halo Infinite multiplayer release date?

The multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite is expected to release day and date alongside the game’s single-player campaign sometime during the 2021 holiday season. Unfortunately, an exact release date for either mode is not known at this time, but we’ll update this section with more concrete information as it becomes available.

Is there a Halo Infinite multiplayer trailer?

343 released two chunks of Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay footage during E3 2021. The first is a two-minute multiplayer sizzle reel:

The second is a 13-minute multiplayer overview:

Is Halo Infinite multiplayer free-to-play?

Yes. When Halo Infinite launches, its multiplayer will be available to all players on Xbox and PC as a free download from the Microsoft Store. Neither a Game Pass subscription nor Xbox Live Gold will be required to play.

Does Halo Infinite multiplayer have crossplay and cross-progression?

Yes. Players on PC and Xbox will be able to play together regardless of platform, and anything you unlock will carry over if you decide to swap between platforms.

Will Halo Infinite multiplayer have microtransactions?

There will be microtransactions in Halo Infinite multiplayer, but these will include no random loot or loot boxes. The primary way to pay for goods is to purchase a Battle Pass. These Battle Passes offer a large collection of cosmetics, and, unlike many other Battle Passes, these never expire.

A Battle Pass for Halo Infinite multiplayer will include a sweet armor design like this.

In other words, players can continue working toward tiers on any Battle Pass for as long as they need, even if there’s a new content season available. If you missed an older Battle Pass, that can also be purchased at any time alongside the latest one. It’s even possible to work toward several Battle Passes at once by selecting which one you’d like to apply your progression towards. Simply put, Halo infinite may have the most consumer-friendly take on the Battle Pass that we’ve seen yet.

While 343 hasn’t gone into great detail on the subject, it also sounds like there will be a store to purchase cosmetics directly as well. That store, however, won’t ever feature an item that can be earned via the Battle Pass. If you want Battle Pass goods, you’ll have to play the game to get them.

Does Halo Infinite have bots, and what is the Academy?

During E3’s multiplayer overview, 343 multiplayer designer Sarah Stern confirmed that Halo Infinite will feature bots, but they seem to be only used in its training mode called the Academy. They’re included as training partners at various difficulties.

Otherwise, the Academy is a collection of tutorials, weapon drills, and training that offers a chance for new players to learn the game’s growing vocabulary. Veterans can use the Academy to sharpen their skills.

What do we know about Halo Infinite character customization?

Players will be able to customize their Spartan to their heart’s content in Halo Infinite multiplayer. Microsoft

Player customization is a major part of the Halo Infinite multiplayer experience. 343 suggests there will be millions of customization combinations from day one in the following categories:

Armor coatings (essentially skins)

Emblems

Armor effects

Armor pieces: Pieces include shoulder, gloves knee pads, helmet, visor, and helmet attachments

It’s also possible to customize your Spartan’s voice, body type, and prosthetics too. Another voice you may hear is the Player AI, which essentially acts as a unique announcer to suit your playstyle.

What are the Halo Infinite multiplayer weapons?

343 has yet to detail an official list of weapons Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode will contain, but sites like GameWatcher have offered some hints through analysis of prior gameplay footage. Here are some of the classic weapons you are likely to see in the game.

MA40 AR

Plasma Pistol

M46 Vulcan

Needler

Pulse Carbine

VK78 Commando

Ravager

MK50 Sidekick

Mangler

Shade Turret

CQS48 Bulldog

Battle Rifle

What is Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay like?

In the E3 multiplayer overview, developers at 343 suggested this iteration of multiplayer tries to recapture the classic feel of the franchise while adding modern accouterments to it. The modes you love like Big Team Battle and Capture the Flag will still be here, but they’ll be augmented by a series of new features.

The Razorback is like a Warthog with a lot more storage.

Equipment returns: You’ll often have to choose between getting a power weapon for kills or a grappling hook to enhance mobility.

Power-ups: For the first time ever, power-ups can be triggered when you need them as a usable item. As a result, unused power-ups can also be dropped if you get eliminated.

Vehicle damage: Vehicles now have a damage model where parts fall off progressively as they get hit. Vehicles can even catch fire and explode if you’re not careful.

One new vehicle is the Razorback. It’s a relative of the Warthog that has a large storage capacity for turrets, objectives, and more.

Weapon pods resupply the field during matches and Pelicans swoop in to drop vehicles.

When is the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta?

According to an official blog post, a Halo Infinite multiplayer beta is expected to take place this summer. Those who wish to participate must sign up to participate in the Halo Insider program.