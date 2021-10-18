Apex Legends Season 11 — titled “Escape” — is expected to start soon, which means we’ll soon have a brand new battle pass and a new Legend to try out. Given recent “Stories from the Outlands” reveals, here’s everything you need to know about Season 11 including its start date, trailers, content leaks, and details about the new playable character called Ash.

When is the Apex Legends Season 11 start date and time?

As indicated by the in-game Battle Pass timer, Season 11 is expected to start November 2. It’s possible this release date may change slightly based on the needs of development inside Respawn, but that’s the latest estimate we have today. As for the release time, we anticipate it going live around 1 p.m. Eastern regardless of the date.

Is there an Apex Legends Season 11 trailer?

Yes. On October 18, Respawn released a new “Stories from the Outlands” trailer delving into the backstory of Ash that explains the lore behind her upcoming Apex Games debut. That being said, that’s far from the last trailer Respawn will offer leading up to launch. At some point in the coming weeks, we are likely to see a launch trailer, gameplay trailer, character trailer, and battle pass trailer released sometimebetween October 18 and November 1. The launch trailer in particular has been confirmed for an October 21 premiere.

The “Ashes to Ash” Stories from the Outlands trailer

Who is Ash in Apex Legends Season 11?

As indicated by the Stories from the Outlands trailer, Ash, formerly known as Dr. Ashleigh Reid, is the next Legend being added to the roster. This character has been featured in leaks for quite a while, but she’s also been referenced multiple times in the game as well, most notably during Loba’s “Broken Ghost” questline that wrapped up in July of last year. During those missions players slowly rebuilt Ash’s head and then placed it on her cyborg body to bring her back to life.

Before becoming Ash, the cyborg was a human scientist named Ashleigh Reid. Respawn Entertainment/EA

Ash might also be familiar for fans of Titanfall, as she was a sub-boss who was at one time hired by the father of the Apex Games, Kuben Blisk. She was defeated on Typhon, leading her to be rebuilt by Vinson Dynamics.

Ash has a bone to pick with Horizon. Respawn Entertainment/EA

In Apex Legends specifically, she is first seen in human form as Horizon’s mentor, and she previously embarked on a quest with her to extract a mysterious element called Branthium from a black hole. At the end of that mission, Ash takes the Branthium for herself, leaving Horizon to die. In the days since, she becomes severely injured and has her consciousness uploaded to a cyborg. When that happens, Reid essentially becomes trapped and fully controlled by the AI’s nefarious desires.

What are Ash’s abilities in Apex Legends?

While not officially confirmed, leaks from trusted data-miner Garret have seemingly revealed a few of the concepts Respawn has been testing for the character.

Marked for Death (Tactical): The leaker believes this is an area-of-effect ability that makes those in its area take more damage.

Phase Shift (Ultimate): There will also reportedly be some portal jumping as well, but it’s unclear what form that will take or how it might relate to gameplay.

Are there any Apex Legends Season 11 teasers?

Not too much worth discussing just yet. In early October, Respawn added a huge parachute pod to the Gardens area on Olympus. Interact with the laptops there, and you’ll see a manifest that references Bangalore and her missing brother.

The community feels finding Bangalore’s brother might involve going to a new map, currently called “storm point” in data-mines. Given the Encore Arenas map’s unique tropical setting, some fans feel those assets will be reused and repurposed for a larger tropical Battle Royale variant. More in-game teases are likely on the horizon, so we’ll do our best to detail those as they become available.