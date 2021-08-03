Everything we know about Seer, Apex Legends Season 10's new ambush artist

Apex Legends Season 10 launches August 3 , and with it comes the debut of a brand-new update and Legend named Seer. Below, we detail all you need to know about the character, including his abilities, lore, voice actor, and strategies to make the most of his kit.

Who is Seer in Apex Legends Season 10?

Seer was born by the name of Obi Edolasim on the planet of Boreas and was immediately foretold as a cursed child that would bring pain and suffering to the world. And, true to this prophecy, a meteor struck a moon on his planet the night he was born.

This origin story made others disregard or fear Seer, but his parents loved him and cherished him in their bond of blood. They also encouraged their creative son to join the Apex Games as an outlet for self-discovery. We learn most of this in his “Stories from the Outlands” trailer.

Seer’s Stories From the Outlands trailer

Over time, Seer’s performance in the games allowed him to gain notoriety in a way that stretched far beyond his troubled past. Now that he’s 26 years old, this competent recon battler is ready to wage war against the likes of Wattson, Revenant, Lifeline, and Bloodhound. We’ll likely learn more about how Seer connects to the lore of the other Legends as Season 10 progresses, given that Respawn will feature lots of in-game narrative for this particular Battle Pass.

What are Seer’s abilities in Apex Legends?

Seer is a new recon-focused Legend with abilities based on being able to see your opponents. Here’s the full list of unique ways Seer can contribute to your trio.

With his Exhibit Ultimate, Seer can reveal the locations of moving opponents in a predetermined area.

Focus of Attention [Tactical] : Summon micro-drones to emit a delayed blast that goes through walls, interrupting and revealing enemies.

: Summon micro-drones to emit a delayed blast that goes through walls, interrupting and revealing enemies. Heart Seeker [Passive] : Hear and visualize the heartbeats of enemies within 75m when aiming down sights. This can be toggled and works even when Seer doesn’t have a weapon.

: Hear and visualize the heartbeats of enemies within 75m when aiming down sights. This can be toggled and works even when Seer doesn’t have a weapon. Exhibit [Ultimate]: Create a sphere of micro-drones that reveal the location of enemies moving quickly or firing their weapons within.

It’s easy to see how Seer’s abilities might combine to improve your trio, as being able to visualize enemies is half the process of getting a quick elimination. As of now, this kit has many players concerned that Seer might be one of the most OP Legends the game has ever seen. Especially when paired with a strong offensive character like Wraith or Octane, it would seem Seer will be an instantly integral part of your party.

He won’t often be the character who handles all the shooting, but he can easily guide those firepower-centric options directly to their targets. Considering his passive doesn’t even require a weapon to use, it seems like it’d be an endlessly powerful asset. Of course, there are limits in that these effects generally only reveal moving foes, but they’ll still add a tremendous new wrinkle to the game’s evolving meta.

Who is Seer’s voice actor in Apex Legends?

Seer is played by Iké Amadi, who gamers may know as the voice of Locke in Halo 5, the Prowler in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, or the voice of Knack in the original Knack and its sequel. He’s also voiced Shao Kahn and Cyrax in Mortal Kombat 11 and William Lake in Death Stranding. Outside games, Amadi is perhaps best known for his vocal performance as Angor Rot in Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia.

Seer has more in common with Knack than you probably assumed. Sony Interactive Entertainment

In other words, you’ve likely heard Amadi’s commanding tone in the past if you’re at all interested in triple-A games. In fact, it may be that added level of familiarity that made you question the name of Seer’s actor in the first place.

What else is in Apex Legends Season 10?

Other than Seer, Apex Legends Season 10 also introduces a redesigned World’s Edge map, the Rampage LMG, a Ranked queue for Arenas, and a fresh Battle Pass with free and paid rewards to unlock.

Fuse, Horizon, and Caustic have been buffed on the balance side, while Wattson remains at the bottom of the barrel. Season 10 probably isn’t the biggest Battle Pass Apex Legends has ever seen, but there’s tons of excitement around Seer as a character that allows his debut to be exciting nonetheless.