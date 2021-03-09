Anime boys can improve any day. If you’re having a rough time, you might feel some relief by staring at an appealing anime boy. For fans of Genshin Impact, Thoma is the latest anime boy to provide comfort. He was officially revealed during the Genshin Impact version 2.0 livesteam as a character that will be added during Inazuma.

We learned a bit more about his character via the livestream. Here’s everything we know about Thoma right now.

When is the Genshin Impact Thoma release date?

Tohama’s release date is currently unknown. We know he hails from Inazuma, the upcoming third region in Genshin Impact. He’ll likely be available in one of the many Inazuma updates. Since we already know the characters arriving in Version 2.0, Thoma likely won’t be available until Version 2.1 at the earliest.

How will Thoma play in Genshin Impact?

From what we know about Thoma, he’ll be a Pyro polearm user . We don’t yet know his exact moveset or if Thoma will be a four or five-star character. Some leaks suggest that he’ll almost certainly be a four-star character. We don’t currently know anything definitive.

Is his name Tohama, Tohma, or Touma, or Thoma in Genshin Impact?

If you google Tohama to get a glimpse at your future favorite character, you’ll be met with numerous versions of his name. Some say Tohama, others claim that his name is Tohma. Both of these options are seemingly incorrect.

On the Genshin Impact Version 2.0 Livestream, it was confirmed that his name is Thoma. It’s like Thomas without the “S.“ You can see this spelling clearly in the official subtitles for Genshin Impact.

Thoma in Genshin Impact. miHoYo

We can find further clarity on the character’s name via the leaked voice lines of another Inazuma character named Ayaka. In her voice lines, she pronounces Thomas as “Toe-mah” in both English and Japanese.

Who voices Thoma in Genshin Impact?

We don’t yet know Thoma’s English voice actor, but his Japanese voice is provided by Masakazu Morita. You might know him from his many anime roles like Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach and Seiya from Saint Seiya. Alternatively, if you watch Zac Efron films, Morita is the official Japanese voice for the actor.

If you watched High School Musical in Japanese, that was Morita’s voice you heard coming from Troy Bolton.

Ayaka, Thoma’s close friend. miHoYo

What is Thoma’s story in Genshin Impact?

Thoma is the Chief Retainer of the Kamisato Clan, which Ayaka is from. He has a close connection to Ayaka and her siblings.

During the livestream, it was pointed out that Thoma has blonde hair, which is odd for characters from Inazuma. Perhaps this suggests he’s an immigrant from Mondstadt or another nation?

From the original Genshin Impact beta, we know that Ayaka is of high status in Inazuma. In her voice lines, she requests Touma to fetch her umbrella at once.

In Ayaka’s later voice lines, we get snippets of Touma’s actions.

“Organizing festivals and ceremonies is the responsibility of the Shabukyo and the Shrine Maidens,” she says. “And our handler of fireworks really knows how to build an exhilarating atmosphere. Although this summer I've decided not to ask her to oversee the fireworks …because I don't want Touma having to apologize to the firefighting teams again.” Ayaka says this while discussing the character Yoimiya.

From this, we get further confirmation that Touma is an attendant of sorts. He’s apologizing seemingly for an action that’s either Ayaka’s or Yoimiya’s fault. Perhaps he acts as Ayaka’s public liaison?

In another line, Ayaka says: “Thoma is a dear friend. He always lifts my spirits with his sunny disposition. In a sense, I think of him as another brother, and as a full member of the Kamisato Clan.”

This clarifies they’re close, but it isn’t romantic. Beyond all that, we’ll just have to wait for him to arrive.