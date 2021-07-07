Here's exactly when to watch the Genshin Impact Version 2.0 livestream

Clear your schedule, right now. Cancel your next hang-out session, date, wedding, baby shower, funeral, or anything else you’ve got planned. None of it matters. Genshin Impact drops an update every six weeks and the next one is going to be the biggest yet.

Genshin Impact Version 2.0 will be here very soon and bring a whole new region called Inazuma. If you don’t want to be completely overwhelmed by this addition, you’ll need to watch the Genshin Impact Version 2.0 livestream. It’ll give you a rundown of everything coming to the game.

Here’s exactly how you can watch it.

When is the Genshin Impact Version 2.0 livestream start time?

If you're sitting in the United States hankering for the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream, don't worry. Players based in the United States can watch livestream for Genshin Impact Version 2.0 on July 9 at 8 a.m. Eastern via the official Twitch channel.

However, if you miss the livestream, you’ll be able to watch it directly from the Genshin Impact YouTube channel starting at 12 p.m. Eastern on July 9.

How to watch the Genshin Impact Version 2.0 livestream

All you need to do is tune into the official Genshin Impact Twitch stream at the time specified above and the stream will go straight to your eyeballs.

A new Statue of the Seven for Inazuma miHoYo

What's going to be revealed in the Genshin Impact Version 2.0 livestream?

The livestream will rundown what changes will be in the Genshin Impact Version 2.0 update. This will likely include Ayaka, Sayu, and Yoimiya, who are all confirmed to be characters available in the 2.0 update. There will certainly be details on the Inazuma region and the events coming in 2.0 as well.

Officially, we don’t know the full specifics of what will be in the update. However, leaks have claimed a few additions:

Theatre Mechanicus will return with more intense Tower Defense combat

Inazuma will arrive with three islands. More will be added in the future, totaling six.

There will be new trees to cut down for Homeworld wood.

You’ll be able to plant items in your homeworld that can be used for leveling characters in this update.

Inazuma enemies like the Maguu Kenki might be showcased.

There are currently unannounced characters like Gorou, Kokomi, Yae, and Touma who might be mentioned in the stream.

Cross-Save will arrive on PlayStation platforms.

It’s unknown how exactly these features will be implemented. There should be more details available at the livestream.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.0 Banners?

The two Version 2.0 banners in Genshin Impact. miHoYo / Lumie Lumie

According to a leak, the first banner in Version 2.0 will feature the five-star Cryo swordswoman Ayaka. The second banner will arrive on August 10, 2021, featuring the five-star Pyro bow user Yoimiya and the four-star Anemo character Sayu. It’s unknown what other characters will be available on each banner, but those are the only new characters expected to be added.