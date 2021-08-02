Here’s exactly when Apex Legends Season 10 begins

Apex Legends Season 10, titled Emergence, begins August 3. We’re here to tell you all you need to know about the upcoming Battle Pass. Want to know what time the next big update is expected to release and what it will contain? Then you’ve come to the right place.

When is the Apex Legends Season 10 start date and time?

Like with Seasons 8 and 9, the Apex Legends Season 10 will be released August 3 at 1 p.m. Eastern. The precise release time was included with the update’s patch notes released just a few hours before.

Seer’s new abilities seem strong enough to totally upend the Apex Legends meta. Respawn Entertainment/EA

A few prior seasons went live around 11 p.m. Eastern at the height of the pandemic in an effort to reduce network congestion, but Respawn is seemingly returning to the recently established 1 p.m. pattern for Season 10. On PlayStation, the Season 10 update is expected to be labeled as version 1.76.

Apex Legends Season 10 update patch notes

Seer’s ultimate allows him to see all enemies in a predetermined radius. Respawn Entertainment/EA

Given that the release of Season 10 is just a few hours away, the Apex Legends development team at Respawn has been pretty open with regard to its showcase of the Season 10 update. Here’s everything we know about the Battle Pass from prior blog posts.

New Legend - Seer : Seer is described by Respawn as an “ambush artist.” His kit includes these abilities.

: Seer is described by Respawn as an “ambush artist.” His kit includes these abilities. Focus of Attention [Tactical] : Seer summons his micro-drones to emit a delayed blast that goes through walls, interrupting and revealing enemies.

: Seer summons his micro-drones to emit a delayed blast that goes through walls, interrupting and revealing enemies. Heat Seeker [Passive] : Hear and visualize the heartbeats of nearby enemies when aiming down sights.

: Hear and visualize the heartbeats of nearby enemies when aiming down sights. Visualization [Ultimate] : Create a sphere of micro-drones that reveal the location of enemies moving quickly or firing their weapons within.

: Create a sphere of micro-drones that reveal the location of enemies moving quickly or firing their weapons within. Decimated World’s Edge Map Update : World’s Edge has changed with new PoIs and revised returning ones. Climatizer replaces Refinery, Lava Siphon replaces Sorting Factory, Landslide replaces Train Yard, there’s more lava, and gondolas have been added.

: World’s Edge has changed with new PoIs and revised returning ones. Climatizer replaces Refinery, Lava Siphon replaces Sorting Factory, Landslide replaces Train Yard, there’s more lava, and gondolas have been added. New Weapon - Rampage LMG : A new gun with a surprising level of firepower.

: A new gun with a surprising level of firepower. Ranked Arenas : The popular Arenas mode now has its own Ranked queue.

: The popular Arenas mode now has its own Ranked queue. New Battle Pass : The Season 10 Battle Pass is confirmed to include the following items:

: The Season 10 Battle Pass is confirmed to include the following items: Free : A Bloodhound skin, seven Apex Packs, 11 weapon skins, four Load Screens, Season 10 win trackers, one Music Pack, 300 Apex Coins, one Season Badge.

: A Bloodhound skin, seven Apex Packs, 11 weapon skins, four Load Screens, Season 10 win trackers, one Music Pack, 300 Apex Coins, one Season Badge. New Item Sets for Seer, Valkyrie, and Horizon.

Premium Rewards: Rare sets for Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, and Pathfinder

Apex Legends Season 10 Legend Meta balancing changes

Fuse

Enemies caught inside the ring of fire from Fuse's Motherlode ultimate are now revealed to Fuse's team.

Knuckle Cluster Tactical explosion duration increased by 100 percent.

Grenadier Passive can be toggled on and off to throw ordnance normally.

Horizon

Reduced the slow after the initial Black Hole pull.

Bumped Horizon gravity lift-up speed to a happy medium between 9.1 and Legacy update launch values.

Revenant

There’s now a visual and audio cue when Death Totem protection is about to end which can be seen/heard by other players.

Added a brief slow after being recalled to Death Totem.

Caustic