Free-to-play battle royale shooter Apex Legends is going mobile. In the aptly titled Apex Legends Mobile, players will be able to enjoy a completely new version of the beloved game, built from the ground up with mobile devices in mind. The wait for this new game is almost over, but when exactly can you begin playing it? How does pre-registration work, and which platforms and devices will support the battle royale game? Here’s everything you need to know about getting started with Apex Legends Mobile.

When is the Apex Legends Mobile release time?

Apex Legends Mobile launches worldwide on May 17, 2022. Respawn Entertainment confirmed the launch times across all regions via Twitter ahead of the game’s release.

Apex Legends Mobile launches worldwide on May 17. Electronic Arts

Below are the dates and times you can begin playing Apex Legends Mobile across multiple regions:

U.S. : 2 a.m. Pacific

2 a.m. Pacific U.S. : 5 a.m. Eastern

5 a.m. Eastern Brazil : 6 a.m. Brasília

6 a.m. Brasília London : 5 a.m. British Summer

5 a.m. British Summer South Africa : 11 a.m. South African Standard

11 a.m. South African Standard New Delhi : 2:30 p.m. Indian Standard

2:30 p.m. Indian Standard Canberra : 10 a.m. Australian Eastern

10 a.m. Australian Eastern Tokyo : 1 p.m. Japan Standard

Respawn Entertainment notes that “some regions will see the game propagate on servers before that time and in some cases today,” but ensures that it will launch across all regions on May 17.

What are the Apex Legends Mobile pre-registration details?

Pre-registering for Apex Legends Mobile will net you special rewards, such as various weapon cosmetics, emotes, banners, and skins. Respawn Entertainment is implementing a community reward feature, giving you access to various tiers of rewards that tie to the number of players who have re-registered.

For instance, after hitting 10 million pre-registrations, Respawn has added the Molten Earth Epic Skin. The game currently sits at around 15.5 million pre-registrations and will offer the Sunfire Initiate Epic skin reward if it reaches 25 million.

In addition to rewards, players who pre-register will get updates about Apex Legends Mobile news and offers.

Below are links to pre-register across both platforms:

Keep in mind, that you can only pre-register before the game releases, so you don’t have much time left to do so.

What are the Apex Legends Mobile platforms and cross-play details?

Apex Legends Mobile will not feature cross-play with the console and PC versions of Apex Legends. Electronic Arts

Apex Legends Mobile will launch for iOS and Android devices. Respawn also explained that since this is a completely different version of the game built for mobile, it will not support cross-play with the PC and console editions of Apex Legends. You can, however, play with or against others across the iOS and Android versions of Apex Legends Mobile.