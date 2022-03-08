Apex Legends Mobile characters, how to download, and US release info

Apex Legends Mobile kicked off its regional launch test on March 7, which means battle royale fans around the world are hungry to get their first crack at Respawn’s mobile-centric variation. Below, we outline everything you need to know about the game including its list of available characters, steps to install the game on Android and iOS, as well as a rough estimate for when the game is expected to release on a global basis. If you’ve got big questions, we’re prepared to answer them below.

Does Apex Legends Mobile support crossplay with PlayStation, Xbox, and PC?

Nope. As indicated by its name, Apex Legends Mobile is an entirely unique version of the wider Apex Legends format. It’s a completely separate app with its own store, list of playable characters, progression, and modes. Like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile before it, Apex Legends Mobile is its own experience.

In that vein, it should be noted that, while Apex’s creators at Respawn Entertainment have been assisting with the app’s development, it’s also being worked on at LightSpeed & Quantum Studio, the subsidiary of Tencent responsible for the development of PUBG Mobile.

Which characters and modes are in Apex Legends Mobile?

Apex Legends Mobile appears to be starting from scratch with regard to its design and character count, but there are a few modern amenities available when it comes to the modes fans can play throughout the testing period.

Apex Legends Mobile features a trimmed-down character roster. Electronic Arts

Starting with the Legends themselves here’s the full list of characters testers will have access to during the pre-launch period.

Bloodhound

Gibraltar

Lifeline

Wraith

Bangalore

Octane

Mirage

Pathfinder

Caustic (Unlocked at Battle Pass tier 25)

World’s Edge will be the only map available during the test, and it’s tailored for these modes of play.

Battle Royale

Ranked Battle Royale

Team DeathMatch

Mini Battle Royale

3v3 Arenas

The main Battle Royale mode of Apex Legends is widely available for players to enjoy, but, much like we’ve seen in games like PUBG Mobile, the Apex Legends Mobile development team isn’t shy about turning the last-man-standing concept on its head to offer a more curated mobile experience. A straightforward mode like TDM, for example, hasn’t been offered in other versions of Apex Legends since the game stealth launched in 2019. Regardless, the mode has presumably been selected to attract the more mainstream mobile market.

How to download Apex Legends Mobile on Android and iOS

As it stands right now, Apex Legends Mobile is only officially available to download in the following countries:

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Indonesia

Mexico

Peru

Argentina

Colombia

Should you live outside those territories, YouTubers like This is Chris and JustSpawn have reportedly found unofficial ways to make the game playable even in the United States. While we wouldn’t recommend trying the process as the results appear to be hit or miss and could mess with access to existing apps on your phone, tinkerers and those with strong technical knowledge may find the option worth considering.

A guide to installing the Apex Legends Mobile regional test in any territory.

Downloading Apex Legends Mobile on Android

Open the Play Store, tap your profile icon in the right-hand corner, tap your profile name, and select “add another account.” Follow the steps to make a brand-new Google account, remembering to set the account’s region to one of the above-listed countries. Pick the one you’re geographically closest to. For our U.S. readers, we’d suggest going with Mexico. Once you have the new account linked to your device, reopen the Play Store, tap your profile icon and go to Settings > General > Account and device preferences > country and profiles. If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to tap the listed country and change it to the one you’re using to access the test. In the event you aren’t able to progress past this step, you may need to sign in to a free VPN like Power VPN and change your regional location to the country you’re using for the test. Now when you reopen the Play Store you should be able to go back to the “country and profiles” menu and select “switch to the [selected country] Play Store.” You may have to enter payment details to progress, but you can reportedly use a Credit Card Generator to make your way past this step. At this point, if you haven’t installed a VPN like Power VPN, Surfshark VPN, or TunnelBear, feel free to do so. Once you’re connected to the country you’ve chosen, go back to the Play Store and search for Apex Legends Mobile. If you don’t see the game listed, go to Settings > Storage > Apps > Google Play Store > Clear Cache. The next time you reload, it should show up properly. Download as normal and play while connected to your VPN.

Downloading Apex Legends Mobile on iOS

Method 1

Go to Settings and tap your Apple ID. Select Media & Purchases > View Account. Select Country/Region > Change Country or Region. Choose the region you’re using for the test. You’ll need to re-accept any license agreements, and you’ll be asked to provide a valid address in your chosen region. To progress past this part you can use an address generator. When prompted to enter payment details, just skip it by selecting “none.”

Note that you can only switch your App Store region every 90 days, which will make it impossible to switch back for 90 days if you opt to make this change.

Method 2

Sign out of your existing Apple ID and make a new one. Use a real email address and phone number to pass through verification. Once you set up the new ID, go to the App Store and enter your new password if prompted. As part of the “complete your Apple ID” process, you’ll be asked to select a region for the account. Choose the one you’re using for the test. Use the above address generator to find a fake address to finish the process. You can skip entering payment details by selecting “none.” You shouldn’t need a VPN and can instead just search for Apex Legends Mobile and download as normal. Once it’s downloaded, you should be able to switch back to your real Apple ID and start playing. In the event that you don’t see Apex Legends Mobile even when logged in to the regional storefront you may need to try installing a VPN like Power VPN, Surfshark VPN, or TunnelBear and connecting to your region of choice first. You may also need to scroll down a bit to find it.

If this sounds like too much work, we strongly suggest waiting for the Apex Legends Mobile test to launch officially in your region.

When does Apex Legends Mobile come out?

Respawn has only announced that Apex Legends Mobile is expected to launch globally sometime this year. We imagine a U.S. testing period will begin in the spring or summer as long as development continues as normal. Mobile launches tend to happen without much advance warning, so we’ll do our best to keep tabs on Apex Legends Mobile news as it happens.

Apex Legends Mobile looks a lot like its console and PC counterparts. Electronic Arts

It should be noted that Respawn suggests the game’s mobile store will be accessible through May 3, so that may be an interesting date to keep an eye on for the global launch.

What else is in the Apex Legends Mobile test?

There are a few other things to note about the Apex Legends Mobile test that we haven’t mentioned yet, so we’ll recap those facts below.