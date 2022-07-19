Get ready to go Super Saiyan with Dragon Ball and Fortnite

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations with popular franchises from films, video games, and even anime. Recently, the battle royale game featured Naruto cosmetics, and it appears the trend of anime crossovers will continue, this time, with Dragon Ball. That’s right, reputable leakers have reason to believe that Fortnite will soon feature beloved characters from the Dragon Ball series, along with new events, cosmetic items, and quests to coincide with the crossover. It hasn’t been officially confirmed, but here’s what we know about the supposed upcoming collaboration.

When is the Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover release window?

According to leaker HYPEX (via MidaRado), the Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover will take place towards the end of August 2022 “after Epic’s summer break.”

This would coincide with the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film, which is due out on August 19, 2022, in the United States.

What are the Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover cosmetics?

A YouTube video from Perfect Score, aggregates many leaks tied to the upcoming collaboration.

While the crossover hasn’t been officially confirmed by Epic Games, a list of Dragon Ball Z cosmetic items has leaked. Given the sources, such as Twitter user ShiinaBR, we’re inclined to believe these leaks.

Here’s a list of cosmetics and other items that will supposedly come to Fortnite as part of the DBZ collaboration:

Goku skin

Vegeta skin

Beerus skin

An unknown woman character skin (possibly Android 18)

Unique event skin

Quests

Free rewards

“Attack Ball” glider

A new POI codenamed “Preheat”

A mysterious “capsule” item

ShiinaBR also notes that Fortnite players will gain access to Dragon Ball Z challenges for upwards of seven weeks, making this one of the most substantial crossovers in the game’s history.

As referenced by iFireMonkey, the aforementioned glider could be based on one of the attack pods from Dragon Ball, thanks to a texture that was spotted.

Android 18 will supposedly be one of the new Dragon Ball Z character skins. Toei Animation

In terms of the unknown woman's skin, it’s possible this will be Android 18, as she’s one of the most popular characters in the entire series.

There’s also a rumor that a Kamehameha will make an appearance, though it’s unclear if this will function as an attack or just an emote. As Perfect Score notes, this could be a Mythic Ability, similar to Iron Man’s Unibeam, which was featured prominently during one of the Marvel-themed seasons.

Given Dragon Ball’s popularity, it makes sense Fortnite will feature a crossover with the anime, hopefully, sooner, rather than later.