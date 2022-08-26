As we approach the end of 2022, it’s time to start looking ahead to 2023, which is shaping up to be a massive year for video games. With a lengthy list of titles slated to launch that year (some of which were delayed from 2022), there’s no shortage of games to look forward to in 2023. Sure, most games we’re excited about don’t have specific release dates just yet, but that doesn’t make the lineup any less exciting. From massive RPGs to space epics, sequels, and even a couple of remakes sprinkled in, these are the most anticipated games of 2023.

09 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League — Spring 2023 Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Harley Quinn. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Hailing from Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady Studios, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League focuses on Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark. These characters make up the titular Suicide Squad, and while it’ll play like the Arkham games, Batman isn’t the star of the show. The kicker is that you’ll be able to enjoy this game solo or cooperatively, allowing you and your friends to wreak havoc on Metropolis.

08 Street Fighter 6 — Summer 2023 Street Fighter 6 will feature Chun-Li, Guile, Jamie, Kimberly, Juri, Luke, and Ryu. Capcom Street Fighter 6 had an exciting initial reveal, boasting a remarkable visual upgrade from the previous installment. The gameplay looks as solid as ever, but the art and animation totally steal the show. Thus far, only six playable characters are confirmed, though you should expect plenty more to join the fray in the full version.

07 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — 2023 Cal Kestis and BD-1 from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Electronic Arts Little is known about this sequel, but given just how good the original Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was, Survivor will likely follow suit. After all, developer Respawn Entertainment has a reputation for making incredible games. Survivor will take place just five years after Fallen Order, so expect a wiser, more powerful version of Cal Kestis this time around.

06 Final Fantasy XVI — Summer 2023 Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy XVI. Square Enix Final Fantasy XVI will take place in a region called Valisthea, where a disease called the Blight spreads across six different factions. This game seems like it’ll be a lot darker than previous installments while taking inspiration from Final Fantasy XV’s combat system and gameplay. Though, this time around, don’t expect an open-world game. Instead, it’ll lean into large, open areas with an overall linear design.

05 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth — Winter 2023 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake saga. Square Enix Serving as the second part of the remake saga, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth should kick off at the Kalm village area first introduced in the 1997 original. Square Enix revealed the Final Fantasy VII remake series will have a total of three parts, meaning Rebirth will still only tell part of the story. We’ve got our fingers crossed for ridable Chocobos and at least one additional playable character in this upcoming game. Considering how the remake series hasn’t exactly followed the story of the original, Rebirth will likely include some surprises, too.

04 Resident Evil 4 — March 24, 2023 Leon from the Resident Evil 4 remake. Capcom Following in the footsteps of recent remakes, Resident Evil 4 aims to retell the beloved story of the 2005 original, with a slew of modern touches. Most notably, this game looks stunning, with realistic lighting, and 4K visuals for new hardware. Interestingly, Capcom refers to this game as a reimagining, meaning there will likely be some narrative changes from the original. Nonetheless, Resident Evil 4 remake is shaping up to be a tremendous horror experience.

03 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 — 2023 Peter Parker and Miles Morales will star in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Sony Sony has been mostly tight-lipped about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but assuming it’s still on schedule, this could very well be the biggest launch of 2023. This sequel will star Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ versions of Spider-Man, along with Kraven the Hunter and Venom, as shown in the trailer. It’s also possible the Lizard will make an appearance, given the ending of the Miles Morales game. Even though little else is known about this sequel, it’s one we absolutely cannot wait for.

02 Starfield — First half of 2023 Starfield character in a spaceship. Microsoft Seemingly Bethesda’s most ambitious project to date, a lot is riding on the success of space RPG Starfield. This game serves as Bethesda’s first new IP in over 25 years, leaving behind the post-apocalyptic and fantasy worlds of Fallout and The Elder Scrolls. Starfield will borrow many of the systems from Bethesda’s hit games but will lean more into first-person shooter elements and space exploration. The best part is that Starfield is a Microsoft first-party game, meaning it’ll launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one.