Everything you need to know about the Resident Evil 4 remake

After what has felt like years of rumors and speculation, Capcom finally announced the Resident Evil 4 remake during the June 2022 State of Play presentation. And what an announcement it was. It showed off the new game in action, with footage of familiar characters such as Leon Kennedy, Ashley, Ada Wong, and even the deadly villagers, all in beautiful 4K. Though, Capcom still has plenty of surprises up its sleeve ahead of the game’s launch in 2023. But what do we know about this upcoming remake?

When is the Resident Evil 4 remake release date?

The Resident Evil 4 remake is scheduled to launch on March 24, 2023. This falls in line with the previous remakes: Resident Evil 2, which launched in January 2019, and Resident Evil 3, which was released in March 2020.

What are the Resident Evil 4 remake platforms?

Resident Evil 4 remake will feature an over-the-shoulder perspective, just like in the 2005 original. Capcom

Resident Evil 4 remake will launch for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. However, Capcom later revealed that it will also come to PS4, though, it doesn’t appear like the game will launch for Xbox One. Players can upgrade from the PS4 version to PS5 for free.

It will be playable on PS VR2, as well.

Is there a Resident Evil 4 remake trailer?

Yes, there is, and it’s glorious! Check it out above.

What are the Resident Evil 4 remake features?

Ada Wong will make an appearance in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Capcom

Capcom’s main focus with the Resident Evil 4 remake is to tell the same story as the 2005 original, but with a modern spin, featuring stunning visuals, improved gameplay, and controls. This game has been rebuilt from the ground up using Capcom’s proprietary RE engine, just as in recent Resident Evil games.

While the heart of the 2005 original will remain intact, Capcom says the remake’s storyline will be reimagined, likely including a handful of changes. The idea of making changes to such a beloved game might be controversial, but given its age, there are plenty of ways Capcom could make it even better without fundamentally altering what makes it great. Here’s hoping Ashley is far less annoying this time around.

What is Resident Evil 4?

Could Leon Kennedy return? Capcom

Resident Evil 4 is one of the most influential games of the last decade, perhaps even of all time. When it was released in 2005, it created a control scheme and formula for third-person shooters that action games have been following ever since. Franchises like Uncharted have Resident Evil 4 to thank for trailblazing in the genre, so it's smart for Capcom to bring this classic up to modern standards.

The fun story also embraces the campy side of the Resident Evil series. You play as Resident Evil 2's protagonist, Leon Kennedy, who is now trying to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter from a cult in Spain.

Leon's fight against the cult gets progressively more bombastic and eventually moves the story of the Resident Evil series forward by tying it into previous games. While we aren't spoiling it here, it's an enjoyable romp that is aware of its campiness and would be a joy to see remade.

It’s one of the most popular games in the series, reaching over 11 million copies sold as of September 2021. With this in mind, it’s a prime candidate for the remake treatment.

What else do we know about the Resident Evil 4 remake?

Ada and Leon from Resident Evil 4. Capcom

Resident Evil 4 remake will supposedly give supporting characters more screentime, such as Ada Wong. According to this report, the two RE4 expansions Assignment: Ada and Separate Ways will also be incorporated, though it’s unclear if they’ll be added to the base game or as DLC.

Video Games Chronicle revealed on April 12, 2020, that the remake did exist and was in development. The leak did not reveal much in terms of gameplay and story changes but confirmed it had the blessing of series creator Shinji Mikami. The report stated that the remake was in development by Capcom studio M-Two at the time.

Following the less-than-stellar reviews for Resident Evil 3, Capcom reportedly shifted the project in-house, with M-Two working as a support team instead.

Resident Evil 4 was reportedly being developed by M-Two, but has been shifted to Capcom Division 1. Capcom

After this report went live, other industry insiders backed it up. Dusk Golem, a leaker who played a major role in revealing Resident Evil Village details, tweeted about the Resident Evil 4 remake.

He revealed that M-Two started developing the title in 2018, and was using a larger team than the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes and that M-Two was looking at Resident Evil 3 for feedback.

While M-Two was created for this project and was taking the lead on it, a report from January 2021 indicated that development would undergo a reboot. According to Video Games Chronicle, Capcom was unhappy with M-Two's work on the game as it was too close to the original.

Then, in February 2022, Fanbyte reported that a remake for RE4 was still in the works, but that it had undergone changes from the original vision. Moreover, Fanbyte reports that the remake will no longer be a “strict scene-by-scene” retread of the original game. It will reportedly be “spookier,” with much of the game taking place at night.

Video Games Chronicle reports that Capcom Division 1 is now leading development. This is the team that is normally in charge of Resident Evil games and Devil May Cry, so the project is in good hands. Still, it appears that the Resident Evil 4 remake has seen a major reboot and shakeup, internally, years into its development.

Resident Evil 4 remake pre-order details

The game is available to pre-order now, and doing so gives you access to the following items:

Attaché Case: 'Gold'

Charm: 'Handgun Ammo'

Digital Deluxe Edition: $70

Players can also purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the following:

Digital copy of Resident Evil 4

Leon & Ashley Costumes: ‘Casual’

Leon & Ashley Costumes: ‘Romantic’

Leon Costume & Filter: ‘Hero’

Leon Costume & Filter: ‘Villain’

Deluxe Weapon: ‘Sentinel Nine’

Deluxe Weapon: ‘Skull Shaker’

Treasure Map: Expansion

Leon Accessory: 'Sunglasses (Sporty)'

'Original Ver.' Soundtrack Swap

Collector’s Edition: $300

The Resident Evil 4 Collector's Edition comes with a wide variety of items, including a statue of Leon. Capcom

The Collector’s Edition will be available at various retailers. Here’s what’s included:

Physical copy of Resident Evil 4 + Steelbook

All contents of Digital Deluxe Edition

Digital Soundtrack

Figure: Leon S. Kennedy

Artbook

Special Map

Collector's Box

Resident Evil 4 remake launches for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on March 24, 2023.