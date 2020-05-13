Star Wars Jedi: Survivor looks more powerful than you can possibly imagine

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a game-changer. As difficult as it could be to imagine, Jedi: Fallen Order is an exceptionally good Star Wars game. According to an earnings call in May 2020, EA CEO Andrew Wilson agreed. Wilson referred to it as a franchise starter, suggesting follow-ups such as Jedi: Fallen Order 2 are already being prepared for release. While that was the first official word, murmurs about the sequel supposedly began leaking in February 2020. Here's everything we actually know about Jedi Fallen Order 2.

What is the Jedi Fallen Order sequel title?

The sequel to Fallen Order is officially titled Star Wars Jedi: Survivor . This was also the rumored title from a leak by gaming journalist Jeff Grubb. No doubt the title is a reference to how Cal “survives” despite Order 66, which led to most of the Jedi being killed.

When is the Jedi: Survivor release date?

The sequel picks up after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. Electronic Arts

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 17, 2022.

Is there a trailer for Jedi: Survivor?

You bet! The official reveal of the game during Star Wars Celebration 2022 was done through a teaser trailer.

Check it out:

Cal is back!

While EA is keeping the plot close to their chests it seems like the story will surround a mysterious character in a bacta tank as well as a new cloaked figure wielding a red lightsaber. The menacing figure doesn’t appear to be associated with the Inquisitors and may be missing their right arm, in the grand Star Wars tradition of missing limbs.

Whatever Cal gets up to, one thing is for sure — he will be on the run and fighting to keep the Jedi alive.

During The Game Awards 2022, EA gave us a new look at the upcoming game.

How Jedi: Fallen Order sets up a sequel

Major spoilers for Jedi: Fallen Order follow

Jedi: Fallen Order concludes with Cere and Cal Kestis deciding that neither of them would be effective at rebuilding the Jedi Order, leading them to destroy the Holocron containing locations of find Force-sensitive children throughout the galaxy. "Their destiny should be trusted to the Force," Cal says before he destroys the Holocron with his lightsaber.

The sequel could do one of a few things. Firstly, a sequel could continue the Mantis crew's adventures. They could run into other active Jedi or Force-sensitive children, providing them a chance for redemption. Such a serendipitous event would be the will of the Force, so they surely couldn't deny a second chance at leading a new Jedi Order.

As part of an interview with CBR, Cal Kestis actor Cameron Monaghan said the following:

Going forward, I would very much like to see us continue to explore Cal, and also put him in very different situations, and see how he changes as he gets older, as he ages throughout a very dark period.

It's unclear if this will come to fruition, but there's no shortage of possibilities with the next game.

Cal Kestis vs. an Inquisitor Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment

When does Jedi: Survivor take place?

Jedi: Fallen Order's main story took place 5 years after Revenge of the Sith. Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after the events of the first game. This period in Star Wars canon is full of characters running around the galaxy at the same time as Cal.

What are the Jedi: Survivor platforms?

Jedi: Survivor is gearing up to launch for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It’ll skip the last generation of consoles.

What Star Wars characters might show up in Jedi: Survivor?

Cal and BD-1 uncover a mystery. Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment

Jedi: Fallen Order takes place immediately before Solo. The sequel will take place concurrently with the current Obi-Wan Kenobi show on Disney+. There is the possibility of Old Ben making an appearance, or even of Cal making a live-action debut in the show in later episodes.

Darth Maul could appear, too, finally, providing a follow-up to the partnership between him and Qi'ra implied during Solo's coda. This could also bring an appearance from Kanan Jarrus from Star Wars: Rebels. It would be nice for Cal and Cere to meet another former Jedi.

The Game Awards trailer also showed off Star Wars staples like droids, mercenaries, and even a Wampa.

Will Jedi: Survivor have post-release DLC?

Perhaps. Jedi Fallen Order only featured cosmetics like new ponchos as DLC, but it's possible that the sequel will have far more robust post-release support. EA tends to provide support to unexpectedly popular games.

Star Wars Squadrons was intended to be a complete package as launch, with no intentions to expand the game after release. Presumably, due to its surprising popularity, EA has changed its tune. The game has received numerous updates, additional weaponry, ships, and maps.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches in 2023.