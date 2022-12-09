TGA 2022

Game Awards 2022 complete list of winners, including Game of the Year

The best of the best.

Jess Reyes

The Game Awards are back! It’s the season for celebrating this year’s best games and fighting over the most deserving of them. Some fans are already battling over their snubbed favorites and the Player’s Voice Award, but hey. We’re here for the drama. On the bright side, TGA host Geoff Keighley says that this year’s show will be shorter than usual. The Game Awards is also hosting a generous Steam Deck giveaway that you should sign up for if you planning on watching the show all the way through to the end.

Here’s the full list of the Game Awards 2022 winners. We’ll be updating it live on December 8.

Best Mobile Game

  • Apex Legends Mobile
  • Diablo Immortal
  • Genshin Impact
  • WINNER: Marvel Snap
  • Tower of Fantasy

Best Fighting

  • DNF Duel
  • Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
  • The King of Fighters XV
  • WINNER: Multiversus
  • Sifu

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Rocket League
  • WINNER: Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)
  • Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1, League of Legends)
  • Finn “Karrigan” Anderson (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
  • Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
  • WINNER: Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

League of Legends continues to be one of the world’s most popular esports.Riot Games

Best Esports Team

  • DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
  • FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
  • WINNER: Loud (Valorant)

Best Esports Coach

  • Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
  • WINNER: Matheus “Bzka” Tarasconi (Loud, Valorant)
  • Erik “Doombros” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)
  • Robert “Robban” Dahlstrom (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
  • Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Best Esports Event

  • EVO 2022
  • WINNER: 2022 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022
  • The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
  • Valorant Champions 2022

TO BE ANNOUNCED...

Best Game Direction

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Stray

Best Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality

Best Art Direction

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Scorn
  • Stray
Elden Ring is one of the most nominated games in the list.FromSoftware

Best Score & Music

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

  • Ashly Burch as Aloy (Horizon Forbidden West)
  • Charlotte McBurney as Amicia (A Plague Tale: Requiem)
  • Christopher Judge as Kratos (God of War Ragnarok)
  • Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel (Immortality)
  • Sunny Suljic as Atreus (God of War Ragnarok)
Kratos and Atreus’ voice actors are both in the running for Best Performance.Santa Monica Studios

Games For Impact

  • A Memoir Blue
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling - Extinction is Forever
  • Hindsight
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Indie

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Stray
  • Tunic
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist represents just one of the memorable indies of the year.

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

  • As Dusk Falls
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • The Last of Us Part 1
  • The Quarry
Scaramouche is one of Genshin Impact’s most anticipated characters of the year.HoYoverse

Best VR/AR

  • After the Fall
  • Among Us VR
  • Bonelab
  • Moss: Book 2
  • Red Matter 2

Best Action Game

  • Bayonetta 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action-Adventure

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Tunic
Bayonetta fighting Bayonetta in the third installment.PlatinumGames

Best Role-Playing Game

  • Elden Ring
  • Live a Live
  • Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  • Triangle Strategy
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Family

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Splatoon 3
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 gave our reviewer emotional trauma. Too bad it wasn’t nominated for Best Narrative.

Best Sim/Strategy

  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Total War: Warhammer 3
  • Two Point Campus
  • Victoria 3

Best Sports/Racing

  • F1 22
  • FIFA 23
  • NBA 2K23
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • OlliOlli World

Best Multiplayer

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Multiversus
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3
  • TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is actually the sequel to a long-forgotten hit. Nintendo/Ubisoft

Content Creator of the Year

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Ludwig
  • Nibellion
  • Nobru
  • QTCinderella

Best Debut Indie

  • Neon White
  • Norco
  • Stray
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane: League of Legends
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Uncharted
Neon White is a stand-out indie in this year’s pool of nominees.Angel Matrix

Player’s Voice

  • Elden Ring
  • Genshin Impact
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Sonic Frontiers
  • Stray
Stray won even cynical critics over with its cute cat nonsense.BlueTwelve Studio

Most Anticipated Game

  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Game of the Year

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3
