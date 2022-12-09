TGA 2022
Game Awards 2022 complete list of winners, including Game of the Year
The best of the best.
The Game Awards are back! It’s the season for celebrating this year’s best games and fighting over the most deserving of them. Some fans are already battling over their snubbed favorites and the Player’s Voice Award, but hey. We’re here for the drama. On the bright side, TGA host Geoff Keighley says that this year’s show will be shorter than usual. The Game Awards is also hosting a generous Steam Deck giveaway that you should sign up for if you planning on watching the show all the way through to the end.
Here’s the full list of the Game Awards 2022 winners. We’ll be updating it live on December 8.
Best Mobile Game
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- WINNER: Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
Best Fighting
- DNF Duel
- Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XV
- WINNER: Multiversus
- Sifu
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- WINNER: Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1, League of Legends)
- Finn “Karrigan” Anderson (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- WINNER: Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
Best Esports Team
- DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
- FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
- WINNER: Loud (Valorant)
Best Esports Coach
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- WINNER: Matheus “Bzka” Tarasconi (Loud, Valorant)
- Erik “Doombros” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)
- Robert “Robban” Dahlstrom (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
- Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)
Best Esports Event
- EVO 2022
- WINNER: 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- Valorant Champions 2022
Best Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Best Art Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
Best Score & Music
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch as Aloy (Horizon Forbidden West)
- Charlotte McBurney as Amicia (A Plague Tale: Requiem)
- Christopher Judge as Kratos (God of War Ragnarok)
- Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel (Immortality)
- Sunny Suljic as Atreus (God of War Ragnarok)
Games For Impact
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling - Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation in Accessibility
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarok
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part 1
- The Quarry
Best VR/AR
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab
- Moss: Book 2
- Red Matter 2
Best Action Game
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Neon White
- Sifu
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge
Best Action-Adventure
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Role-Playing Game
- Elden Ring
- Live a Live
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Family
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Best Sim/Strategy
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War: Warhammer 3
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Best Sports/Racing
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Multiversus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge
Content Creator of the Year
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Best Debut Indie
- Neon White
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Best Adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Player’s Voice
- Elden Ring
- Genshin Impact
- God of War Ragnarok
- Sonic Frontiers
- Stray
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Game of the Year
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3