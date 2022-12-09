Game Awards 2022 complete list of winners, including Game of the Year

The Game Awards are back! It’s the season for celebrating this year’s best games and fighting over the most deserving of them. Some fans are already battling over their snubbed favorites and the Player’s Voice Award, but hey. We’re here for the drama. On the bright side, TGA host Geoff Keighley says that this year’s show will be shorter than usual. The Game Awards is also hosting a generous Steam Deck giveaway that you should sign up for if you planning on watching the show all the way through to the end.

Here’s the full list of the Game Awards 2022 winners. We’ll be updating it live on December 8.

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

WINNER: Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

Best Fighting

DNF Duel

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XV

WINNER: Multiversus

Sifu

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

WINNER: Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1, League of Legends)

Finn “Karrigan” Anderson (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

WINNER: Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

League of Legends continues to be one of the world’s most popular esports. Riot Games

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

WINNER: Loud (Valorant)

Best Esports Coach

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

WINNER: Matheus “Bzka” Tarasconi (Loud, Valorant)

Erik “Doombros” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)

Robert “Robban” Dahlstrom (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Best Esports Event

EVO 2022

WINNER: 2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

Valorant Champions 2022

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Elden Ring is one of the most nominated games in the list. FromSoftware

Best Score & Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Metal: Hellsinger

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

Ashly Burch as Aloy (Horizon Forbidden West)

Charlotte McBurney as Amicia (A Plague Tale: Requiem)

Christopher Judge as Kratos (God of War Ragnarok)

Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel (Immortality)

Sunny Suljic as Atreus (God of War Ragnarok)

Kratos and Atreus’ voice actors are both in the running for Best Performance. Santa Monica Studios

Games For Impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling - Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist represents just one of the memorable indies of the year.

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarok

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part 1

The Quarry

Scaramouche is one of Genshin Impact’s most anticipated characters of the year. HoYoverse

Best VR/AR

After the Fall

Among Us VR

Bonelab

Moss: Book 2

Red Matter 2

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Neon White

Sifu

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action-Adventure

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

Bayonetta fighting Bayonetta in the third installment. PlatinumGames

Best Role-Playing Game

Elden Ring

Live a Live

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Family

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 gave our reviewer emotional trauma. Too bad it wasn’t nominated for Best Narrative.

Best Sim/Strategy

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: Warhammer 3

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Sports/Racing

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Multiversus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is actually the sequel to a long-forgotten hit. Nintendo/Ubisoft

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Debut Indie

Neon White

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Neon White is a stand-out indie in this year’s pool of nominees. Angel Matrix

Player’s Voice

Elden Ring

Genshin Impact

God of War Ragnarok

Sonic Frontiers

Stray

Stray won even cynical critics over with its cute cat nonsense. BlueTwelve Studio

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Game of the Year