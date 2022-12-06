How to (maybe) win a Steam Deck through The Game Awards 2022’s giveaway

The Game Awards 2022 is about to deliver some major game announcements, awards, performances, and if you’re lucky, maybe even a coveted Steam Deck right to your front door. The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley is jazzing the show up a bit by giving away Steam Deck systems throughout the show’s duration. That’s right, you can win Valve’s newest handheld device without spending a dime. But how does this work, what are the details, and how can you register to win? Here’s what you need to know about The Game Awards’ Steam Deck giveaway.

The Game Awards Steam Deck giveaway details

The Game Awards will give away a 512 GB Steam Deck every minute throughout the ceremony’s duration this year. It’s unclear how long the show will last, but if it’s around two and a half hours, that’s 150 chances to win a Steam Deck system.

Valve’s Steam Deck is expensive, but if you watch The Game Awards, you might win one for free. Valve

Keighley revealed that this year’s show will be “significantly shorter” than past shows, though the host didn’t confirm an expected runtime.

In order to win a Steam Deck, you must be in the United States, Canada, UK, or EU, and must have a Steam account in good standing. The Game Awards also notes that you need to have made a Steam purchase between November 14, 2021, and November 14, 2022, to verify your country.

How to register to win a Steam Deck

You have to watch The Game Awards 2022 live for a chance to win a 512GB Steam Deck system. Valve

To register to win a Steam Deck, you need to visit the official site. Here, you’ll have the option to register, so long as you have a valid Steam account. Once you’ve done so, you’ll see a “You’re Registered” notice on the page.

Then, you need to tune into The Game Awards 2022 ceremony via Steam, and the winners will be revealed in the chat every minute. Only users who are watching the show live will have a chance of being drawn from the random pool of registrants.

Everyone who registers will gain access to a free Steam Pal digital sticker, so it’s worth giving it a try, even if your odds are slim.

Keighley also confirmed that The Game Awards Steam sale will be available around the show’s debut, giving you plenty to play if you do win a Steam Deck.