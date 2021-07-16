Everything you need to know about Valve’s Steam Deck

Nintendo has failed us. In the ashes of the dreams for a Nintendo Switch Pro, rises a new console: Steam Deck. From appearance alone, the steam takes all the aspirations for the Nintendo Switch Pro and sprinkles a dash of PC gaming.

From a glance, the Steam Deck seems primed to be a new market contented, but what do we actually know about the new console coming from game developer and Steam-owner Valve?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Steam Deck.

When is the Steam Deck release date?

Steam Deck will be released in December 2021. An exact date has yet to be provided.

Is there a Steam Deck trailer?

Yes! There are a number of videos out there resembling a trailer for the new device, the most valuable one comes from the official Steamworks Development YouTube channel:

The 7-minute “Quick Tips” video isn’t really a trailer per see, but it overviews the devices many features and shows off the design. IGN also has a hands-on preview, Q&A, and interview with Valve President Gabe Newell about it.

What do I need to know about Steam Deck pre-orders?

Initial pre-orders for the Steam Deck will occur in two waves. The first one opens on July 16 at 1 p.m. Eastern. When that happens, you’ll be able to order the system right here.

To participate, you’ll need to log in with a Steam account, and that account will need to have made any sort of purchase on Steam prior to June 2021.

If you’re ineligible for the first wave, you’ll be able to pre-order the Steam Deck 48 hours later on July 18 at 1 p.m. Eastern.

You’ll be able to pre-order one Steam Deck per Valve account. All pre-orders require that you pony up a $5 reservation fee to secure your spot on a digital queue to pre-order. The fee will be docked from the overall price of your Steam Deck.

If you decide to cancel your Steam Deck reservation before your turn arrives or if you miss your turn, the fee will be refunded to your steam account within 30 days.

What are the Steam Deck specs?

Official mock-up of the Steam Deck body Valve

There will be three versions of the Steam Deck available. Each one will feature slightly different specs.

These are the basic Steam Deck specs:

CPU: AMD Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32)

AMD Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32) GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32)

8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32) RAM: 16 GB DDR5

16 GB DDR5 Display: 7" diagonal, 1280x800 (16:10), 60Hz LCD touchscreen

7" diagonal, 1280x800 (16:10), 60Hz LCD touchscreen Audio: Stereo speakers that "pack a punch," says Valve, 3.5mm stereo jack, dual mics, multichannel USB-C/Bluetooth output

Stereo speakers that "pack a punch," says Valve, 3.5mm stereo jack, dual mics, multichannel USB-C/Bluetooth output Controls: Two analog sticks with capacitive touch, D-pad, face buttons, analog triggers, bumpers, assignable grip buttons, "view" and "menu" buttons, gyro

Two analog sticks with capacitive touch, D-pad, face buttons, analog triggers, bumpers, assignable grip buttons, "view" and "menu" buttons, gyro Trackpads: There's two of them, and Valve says that they have "55% better latency compared to Steam Controller."

There's two of them, and Valve says that they have "55% better latency compared to Steam Controller." Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Wired connectivity: USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt-mode support; up to 8K @60Hz or 4K @120Hz, USB 3.2 Gen 2

USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt-mode support; up to 8K @60Hz or 4K @120Hz, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Battery: 40Whr, "2-8 hours of gameplay"

40Whr, "2-8 hours of gameplay" Size: 11.7" x 4.6" x 1.8"

The storage will vary depending on the model that your purchase. The smallest model houses 64 GB eMMC internal storage. You can also purchase two larger models: 256GB NVMe SSD internal storage and 512GB NVMe SSD internal storage.

Storage can be further expanded using microSD Cards.

Folks enjoying the Steam Deck. VALVE

What is the Steam Deck price?

The price of the Steam deck will depend on the version that you purchase. The price starts at $399. Here are all your options and what comes with each:

64GB ($399)

64 GB eMMC internal storage

Carrying case

256GB ($529)

256GB NVMe SSD internal storage

Faster storage

Carrying case

Exclusive Steam Community profile bundle

512GB ($649)

512GB NVMe SSD internal storage

Fastest storage

Premium anti-glare etched glass

Exclusive carrying case

Each Steam deck will also come with a power adapter.

Is there a Steam Deck dock?

An official mock-up of the Steam Deck official dock. Valve

Perhaps the most appealing Steam Deck Feature is the dock that allows you to connect the console to your TV. This will not come packaged with the Steam Deck. According to an IGN interview, this will be available as a separate purchase.

“Any USB-C dock that you can buy off the shelf will work with this and it'll do USB, ethernet, and HDMI,” says Valve Designer Lawrence Yang

If you do wait, the official Steam Deck dock will be well worth it. One USB-A 3.1 port, two USB-A 2.0 ports, HDMI 2.0 port, ethernet connection, and a DisplayPort 1.4.

What are the Steam Deck games?

Anything. It’s basically a handheld PC. You can run anything on it that you would be able to play on your PC via Steam. You can even download Genshin Impact.