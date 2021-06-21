Prime Day 2021 is here and anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription can capitalize on some of the best deals on everything from home upgrades to random kitchen gadgets that feel like serious lifehacks. But for gamers, Prime Day is a rare opportunity to score some major upgrades to your gaming setup at a fraction of the typical cost.

And as any gamer knows, most of the best upgrades wind up being rather expensive. So why not get a new pair of headphones or a gaming mouse at a much cheaper price?

Many of the best deals sell out very quickly, so it’s best to act fast. Don’t forget: You must be a Prime member to join in. If you’re not, starting a free 30-day trial is easy. Here’s a look at 12 of the absolute best deals that’ll upgrade your home gaming situation. There are plenty of deals out there, but these will offer the best overall value, along with the biggest savings.

13. Prime Day 2021: Best gaming chair

20% off BOSSIN Gaming Chair with Footrest

Amazon has no shortage of gaming chairs for Prime Day 2021, but this one from BOSSIN at a price of $139.99 hits a very specific sweet spot. You can spend, and save, more on a higher-end product. But this is one of the few that also has an extendable foot rest for when you really want to chill out and vibe. It also captures that gaming chair “look” with the extra headrest, lumbar support, and bright, contrasting color scheme. (Vertagear is our favorite brand for gaming chairs, but if you’re looking for a good deal, this is the one to go for.)

12. Prime Day 2021: Best gaming laptop

37% off Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020

In terms of raw money-saving value buys in PC gaming, you won’t find a better deal than the Prime Day 2021 Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020. You’d typically pay closer to $1,500 for this laptop, but it’s $550 off to the tune of $949 on Prime Day. The 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor is capable of handling almost any game, and the fact that this is a laptop obviously means you’ve got a highly portable gaming beast on your hands.

Between that processor, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, and the 120Hz 15.6" Full HD display, this base gaming laptop is an excellent entry point into PC gaming at a competitive price.

11. Prime Day 2021: Best compact gaming PC

20% off ASUS VivoMini VC66-C2 compact PC

While it may not be as impressive as your stereotypical PC gaming tower, the ASUS VivoMini VC66-C2 packs a punch for its small size and value. You can still get great graphics in 4K UHD for more casual gaming at less than half the cost of most entry-level gaming PCs.

10. Prime Day 2021: Best gaming monitor

37% off Alienware 25 AW2521HF 24.5 inch Gaming Monitor

Assuming you don’t go with a laptop for PC gaming, you’re going to need a monitor worth the time and money. Amazon Prime Day 2021 has a slew of great deals depending on your budget, but the best overall value comes from this major deal on a monitor from Alienware, a trusted brand in PC gaming with a lot of expertise to draw on. Refresh rates climb up to 240Hz, and the 1ms response time means there will be no perceived latency between key presses and the action onscreen.

9. Prime Day 2021: Best smart light setup

25% off Corsair iCUE LS100 LED Smart Lighting Strip Starter Kit

File this one under a total splurge, but if you’re going all-out with your PC gaming setup, you’ll wind up with a PC, mouse, keyboard, and more peripherals that sync up with some kind of smart LED software. Corsair’s smart lighting strip starter kit can take things to the next level, allowing you to trick out the backside of your monitor — or other desk surfaces — with lighting strips that can all connect. It’s a luxury that’ll make your setup look incredibly cool.

8. Prime Day 2021: Best gaming mouse

53% off Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse

Probably one of the single best deals overall in PC gaming, more than half off for a Logitech mouse this good is a steal. The G502 HERO mouse has almost 20,000 positive reviews on Amazon. The ergonomic design, tunable weights, and 11 programmable buttons ensure that this mouse is customizable enough to suit all needs. There are plenty of reasons why Logitech boasts that this is the world’s top-selling gaming mouse. And you can join the trend for only $37.99!

7. Prime Day 2021: Best gaming mouse pad

27% off HyperX Fury Ultra Gaming Mouse Pad

A fancy PC gaming mouse can be seriously hindered by the surface it skims across, so it’s best to invest in some kind of mousepad. HyperX has the most affordable option during Prime Day celebrations, to the tune of $39.99 for an oversized square with RGB LED displays. The ASUS ROG Balteus is another solid option when it comes to mousepads, but HyperX’s similar product comes in at a cheaper deal price — and with better reviews.

6. Prime Day 2021: Best gaming keyboard

32% off SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

SteelSeries is one of the biggest and most reliable companies when it comes to PC gaming peripherals, and while you can’t go wrong with any of its products, the best deal is found with the beloved Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. It has a staggering five-star rating on Amazon thanks to the aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame and magnetic wrist rest. The red mechanical gaming switches will give you that satisfying “clackety-clack” sound, along with a variety of customization options most folks only dream of.

5. Prime Day 2021: Best gaming headset

49% off Razer Kraken Ultimate edition headset

Razer is a solid brand for gaming laptops, but it also offers some of the best options in terms of gaming headsets. Across all price points, you’ll get the best bang for your buck going all-in on the Kraken Ultimate Edition. This model boasts THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound and — even though you won’t see it — Chroma RGB Lighting. You’ll look very cool wearing these while streaming, however.

4. Prime Day 2021: Best wireless gaming controller

41% off SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller

If this is your first foray into the wide world of PC gaming, you’ll probably want a gaming controller to use for some games. (Unless you’re down with mouse and keyboard gaming.) You can use regular PlayStation or Xbox controllers in most cases, but if you want the real deal, consider this great SteelSeries deal on the Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller. As an added bonus, if you have an Android phone this will work with the mobile version of Fortnite.

3. Prime Day 2021: Best streaming webcam

32% off DEPSTECH 4K streaming webcam

There are many cheaper options for a webcam out there, but many of them are built for 1080P or 2K resolutions. DEPSTECH has perhaps the single best overall price for a 4K webcam to the tune of $47.59. You can plug it right into your PC or Mac and get right to streaming without the need for any complicated drivers, which is a plus. It also has some great features like autofocus, two mics, and automatic noise canceling. But that might not matter if you're also upgrading your mic, right?

2. Prime Day 2021: Best gaming microphone

24% off Blue Yeti 10-year anniversary edition microphone

If you want top-notch sound recording quality with a no-fuss rig, then a Blue Yeti with multiple pickup patterns is the ideal package. The 10-year anniversary edition is the only one available with a Prime Day discount, but at $98.99, it’s worth it for the quality. It offers several bells and whistles that allow you to adjust your audio to be on par with the professionals.

1. Prime Day 2021: Best cloud gaming deal

38% off Fire TV Gaming Bundle with Amazon Luna Controller

If you haven’t given cloud gaming a shot yet, Prime Day gives you a great opportunity to do so. While it won’t replace your PS5 or Xbox Series X, Amazon Luna offers an interesting variety of games — from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to Call of the Sea — that you can play from your PC, Fire TV, or phone. The technology works better than you think as long as you have a stable internet connection.

On June 21 and 22, you can redeem a 7-day Amazon Luna trial without a special invite. This will give you access to the Luna+ channel that contains most of the games on the service. If you find that you enjoy playing games via Amazon Luna, you can get its proprietary Luna controller for $48.99 or the Fire TV Gaming Bundle for $73.98.