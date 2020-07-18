3 gaming laptops on Amazon that give you the most bang for your buck

In a pandemic, it's not wise to be going anywhere. But if you must take your gaming with you, a good gaming laptop will help keep your place atop the leaderboard. Lucky for you, gaming laptops have never been better.

Unlike full-fledged PC towers, buying a gaming laptop means accepting a few compromises. Out of the box, you're probably not buying a laptop with high RAM and memory storage. At this current time, 4K displays aren't necessary. You may need a wireless keyboard and you'll definitely need a mouse. Your battery life is always going to be crap.

But the sheer thrill of gaming somewhere nice, maybe even outdoors, is deeply appealing. With that mind, here are a few hot gaming laptop options on Amazon that will give you the absolute most bang for your buck.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. Inverse may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article.

Option 1: The grandmaster gaming laptop

A primo choice for gaming laptops on Amazon comes from Razer. The Razer Blade is a 15-inch powerhouse with a future-proof NVIDIA GeForce 2070 RTX GPU, 16 gigabytes of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD. Perfectly suited for work and definitely great for play. External GPU enclosures and SSD upgradability ensure this option will stick with you for years to come, making it an investment than a mere impulse buy. Custom RGB lighting further adds some personality, allowing you to put your own stamp on your machine.

Option 2: The workhorse gaming laptop

Another serious candidate for your wallet comes from MSI. Another 15-inch display at 144Hz (7ms refresh), this MSI Stealth comes with an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU. 32 gigabytes of RAM and 512 gigabytes SSD means this bad boy can play Warzone (and probably only Warzone).

Option 3: The contender gaming laptop

Though comparatively underpowered compared to the other two options, Lenovo's Legion is still a serious competitor that won't have you consider taking out a loan. Along with its 15.6-inch display and ergonomic keyboards, the Lenovo Legion comes with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti GPU — still a doable graphics card even as the PC gaming world is moving onto the brave new world of ray tracing. A 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, a 512 gigabyte SSD, and a 2-terabyte hard drive with 16 gigabytes of RAM means the Legion still packs a helluva punch for whatever game demands of it. As a bonus, Amazon bundles a $30 Ghost Manta mouse, making this deal even sweeter.