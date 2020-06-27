The best PC gaming mouse on Amazon, for $70 or less

The right mouse is to PC gamers what the right revolver is to a cowboy gunslinger. Precision and comfort are of equal importance, and you'll be glad you made the right choice when your name sits atop the leaderboard.

But how much should a mouse cost? Should it be wireless or wired? And just how important is RGB lighting, anyway? Below, we cover some of the most important things you need to know about getting a mouse for your gaming PC rig, with three suggestions to help you get started.

Why the right PC gaming mouse is important

The first thing you should know is that a gaming mouse works exactly the same as a normal mouse. You could use the same boring mouse you use at the office for League of Legends, and you can use a gaming mouse to do something as simple as click on your Netflix queue. You aren't breaking anything. The world will keep spinning.

What gaming mice offer that regular mice do not are additional input options and adjustable sensor sensitivity. You don't need hot keys for normal office tasks, and you don't need pinpoint accuracy to navigate Slack. But in the heat of a close Overwatch match, you'll be glad you had your thumb on your Ultimate and your crosshairs in control.

Gaming mice also tend to be ergonomic, as they're designed for long gaming sessions. Know that when you buy a gaming mouse, comfort and feel were heavily factored into the final design.

Finally, and this is purely for show, some gaming mice feature RGB lighting. If you're proud of your setup and have it made for Instagram likes, you can get a mice that will glow color(s) to maintain aesthetic. It does nothing for actual gaming performance, but hey, it looks nice.

With all that in mind, we have three choice options to help you get started. All of these have their specific strengths and all of them are fantastic for whatever gaming grind you're on.

1. The best gaming mouse

For $70, Logitech offers perhaps the best overall wireless gaming mice out right now.

15 programmable controls (all mappable via Logitech's G Hub software), Bluetooth connectivity, a metal scroll wheel, and a whopping 240 hours on a single AA battery, the Logitech G604 is a battle tank with a Ferrari engine. That it's also so comfortable makes it an irresistible option.

The mouse comes with Logitech's new HERO 16K gaming sensor, which the company boasts is its "most accurate" sensor. Not only does this mean the G604 sport serious accuracy (all adjustable to your personal liking), it also ensures you've got something that will last you into the next generation of gaming.

For seven Alexander Hamiltons, the G604 is a stunner. Despite a lack of RGB lighting and a wired input (you may want to invest in rechargeable batteries), the G604 stands tall as one of the best options for whatever you're playing.

2. The best (cheaper) gaming mouse

The Razer Mamba has been a longtime favorite for enthusiasts, and for good reason. Usually found for under $50, it is a popular choice for what it's still capable of in a sub-premium price.

With seven programmable buttons, a 16,000 DPI sensor, and a tactile grip that makes up for its deceptively simple shell, the Mamba is a workhouse you fan confidently take into battle. That it comes with RGB lighting (with 16.8 million color combinations) makes it ideal for when you want to show off on your next stream.

The Mamba is capable of being wired-in for play. But should you need to go wireless, take comfort knowing you've got a lengthy 50-hour battery life.

3. The best left-handed gaming mouse

Lefty hive, rise up!

The Logitech G300, an ambidextrous mouse, comes with some of the same features as the G604 but in an amazingly affordable price range. With nine programmable buttons, 250 to 2,500 DPI, and RGB lighting, the G300 is perfect for lefties, casual players seeking something cooler, and/or younger gamers growing (and ranking) up. A wired connection ensures you'll never have to worry about battery life, so plug in and never stop never stopping.