Prime Day is for a lot more than just tech gadgets. For an instant upgrade to your home, look no further than the very best Prime Day deals, running this year from Monday, June 21, at midnight PT through Tuesday, June 22. But Amazon has dropped a few truly amazing deals early. From home security cameras that cost less than $35 to TikTok-famous rope lights, we're sifting through all the sales to find the stuff you actually want, and they're at prices you can't pass up.

Not a Prime member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

The best deals sell out quickly and new sales are constantly being added, so act fast and don't forget to check back regularly.

50% off the best-selling Fire TV Stick

The fan-favorite Fire TV Stick 4K boasts more than 633,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. This easy-to-install streaming device lets you watch thousands of movies and TV episodes and comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can quickly play your favorite content. Save $25 if you act fast.

50% off this cult-favorite Echo Dot

Few products have earned as cult-like a following as the Echo Dot, which has more than 286,000 Amazon reviews and counting, and a 4.7-star overall rating. With the ability to answer questions, tell you the weather, place your Amazon orders, or listen to podcasts or music, the Echo Dot is a multitalented smart home hub. It's on sale for an impressive 50% off during Prime Day.

40% off this smart plug with Alexa

With more than 435,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, the Amazon Smart Plug works hand-in-hand with Alexa to make appliances that you plug into the outlet work with voice commands. It's compact in design, leaving your second outlet free for use, and you can rely on it to set up schedules for appliances and lights, which may even save you money in the long run on your electric bill. Snag this popular plug on Prime Day for 40% off.

56% off this 100% silk pillowcase

Score 56% off this highly-rated 100% silk pillowcase, which may help to improve the quality of your skin and hair while you sleep. It's made from mulberry silk, comes in dozens of colors, and boasts over 25,000 ratings with an overall rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon.

43% off this mini indoor security camera

Setting up a home security system is easy with the fan-favorite Blink Mini, which has garnered nearly 110,000 ratings on Amazon and an overall 4.5 stars. The Wi-Fi-enabled camera features motion detection, night vision, and two-way audio you can use as an intercom. At such a huge discount for Prime Day, it's practically a steal.

20% off these hotel-quality pillows

Get this two-pack of hotel-quality gel pillows that are perfect for side, back, and stomach sleepers. They boast an overall 4.5-star rating on Amazon from over 120,000 shoppers, and if you click the coupon box, you can score an additional 20% off.

40% off a smart home security system with thousands of reviews

Get an amazing 40% off this easy-to-install, much-loved alarm system during Prime Day. Each package includes a base, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and even a range extender. Plus, this set works with Alexa to make using it a breeze.

36% off this color-changing LED light strip

With more than 6,600 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon, these 50-foot LED strip lights with Bluetooth connectivity are a cheap way to add cool lighting to your space. You can control the lights using the included remote control or with your phone (via the corresponding app). Plus, you can even schedule them on a timer or set them to light up to the beat of your music. To get the full 36% off, be sure to select the $10-off coupon before adding the lights to your cart.

44% off this outdoor security camera from Blink

This highly-rated Blink outdoor security camera is on sale for 44% off, and boasts over 36,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It's Alexa-compatible, and the HD camera has a two-year battery life.

39% off these tactical flashlights great for emergencies

Made from military-grade materials, these two tactical flashlights are lightweight, compact, and water-resistant. They have two settings — spotlight and floodlight — and have earned an impressive 4.7-star average rating after 4,300 reviews. Stock up for camping gear and emergency kits.

35% off this mesh Wi-Fi router and smart home hub

This Amazon eero Wi-Fi system comes with one router and two extenders, so the smart home hub can cover an up to 5,000 square feet of space. It has a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon from thousands of shoppers, and it's currently on sale for 35% off.

40% off this Ring home security kit

With a base station, a keypad, a motion detector, a range extender, and four sensors, this security kit from Ring is a great home upgrade any day. But for Prime Day it's 40% off, so you can outfit any one or two bedroom home with the security you need to feel safe and protected. At just $10 a month, the Ring subscription also gives you 24/7 access to emergency police, fire, and medical response whenever your alarm is triggered.

33% off this Fire TV cube so you can stream anything to your TV

Stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD with this Fire TV Cube, which is currently on sale for 33% off. It's Alexa-enabled, and boasts an impressive overall rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon from over 47,000 shoppers.

47% off this 10-inch tablet with Alexa

Newly launched by Amazon, this 10-inch Fire tablet has 32 gigabytes of storage space, has built-in Alexa voice control, and comes with a case that can be attached to Amazon's Bluetooth keyboard (sold separately), adding even more functionality. For just $80 while Prime Day sales last, this is a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade their tech.

38% off this indoor security camera with motion detection

This indoor security camera is 38% off on Prime Day and offers a wireless way to keep an eye on your home during the day or even at night, thanks to night vision. It is compatible with Alexa and boasts a two-way audio feature that is available in the Blink app.

40% off this basic Fire stick that lets you stream to your TV

If you want to stream from all your favorite services without a bulky device, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the perfect choice. It has a slim profile that plugs directly into your TV's HDMI port, and it comes with an Alexa-enable remote for voice control.

44% off Amazon’s Echo Show 5

Outfitted with its signature Alexa technology, Amazon's Echo Show 5 has a compact 5.5-inch display that can show you recipes, display video on video calls (through the Alexa app), operates as a digital picture frame, and answer all manner of questions you have. It's no wonder it has earned a 4.6-star overall rating after nearly 400,000 Amazon reviews (not a typo!). You can snag it on super sale during Prime Day this year.

60% off this massager with 6 massage heads

With 46,000 Amazon reviews and counting, this best-selling massage gun is great for athletes or anyone prone to sore muscles. It comes with six different massage heads you can switch between for different muscle groups, and even has a convenient carrying case so you can bring it with you to the gym, when you travel, or on the go. This 4.7-star-rated massage gun is on sale for a whopping 60% off, when you clip the coupon at checkout.

25% off the classic Apple AirPods

Customers can't stop raving about the Apple Airpods, giving these wireless earbuds a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after nearly 400,000 reviews. This pair with a wired charging case gives you up to 5 hours of audio on a single charge and 24 hours with the case.

21% off of these AirPods Pro

Majorly discounted while the sale lasts, these Apple AirPods Pro are a steal, offering active noise cancellation, a water-resistant design, and a more comfortable, ergonomic fit when compared to previous models. With 206,000 Amazon reviews and counting, these best-selling Bluetooth earbuds have earned a near-perfect, 4.8-star rating overall.

33% off the Fitbit Charge 4

This cult-favorite Fitbit has made its way onto the wrists of more than 50,000 Amazon users, and offers a great blend of Fitbit's famous tracking features. You can track your sleep, heart rate, and exercise with this watch, and it even has a built-in GPS that connects via Bluetooth to your phone to let you track your whereabouts on runs, hikes, and bike rides. It's earned its 4.5-star overall rating.

41% off this DNA kit that reveals your genealogy

AncestryDNA's best-selling genetics kit can help you uncover your familial history and genealogy, and will even pinpoint the most likely regions your ancestors inhabited. Over 55,000 Amazon users have invested in this DNA kit, and given it an impressive 4.7-star overall rating. It's on sale at a major discount while Prime Day lasts.