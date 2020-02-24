Jedi: Fallen Order sequel confirmed in new report amid release date rumors

Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars — Jedi: Fallen Order had a lot to prove when it was released last November. EA had struggled with the critical reception to Star Wars: Battlefront and its sequel, and the company did not seem to have much faith in a single-player game with no microtransactions or season pass. But Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order proved itself quite a success, and Kotaku is now reporting that there will be a sequel. What's more is that a release date might already be on the calendar.

According to Kotaku's report, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is one of two Star Wars games still in active development at EA. Many of the publisher's Star Wars games run into issues during development or right at launch, but Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bucked that trend for the most part. It will be the genesis of its own sub-series like Battlefront. Star Wars leaker blog Bespin Bulletin also reported over the weekend that the sequel would be released in fall 2022.

So far, EA believes that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will sell 10 million units before the end of March. The game outperformed EA's expectations, with CFO Blake Jorgensen voicing his pleasure at the game's success in the company's latest financial call.

"Sales of Star Wars — Jedi: Fallen Order significantly beat our expectations," he said. "We had forecast 6 million to 8 million units for the fiscal year, but to hit the high end of that in the third quarter, and now we anticipate selling around 10 million units in the fiscal year, a very strong result for a single-player action game."

'Jedi: Fallen Order' is getting a sequel.

Even though some bugs made it a bit rough around the edges, Jedi: Fallen Order still has a lot of heart and deserves this success. The game is EA's best Star Wars product yet, as the company has struggled since acquiring the license in 2013. The main crux of the report teasing Star Wars — Jedi: Fallen Order 2 was that Viking, a codenamed Star Wars: Battlefront spin-off built on the last remnants of Visceral Games' canceled single-player game Ragtag, was also canceled. As of right now, it and another "smaller, more unusual project" from EA Motive are the only Star Wars games in development.

The Inverse Analysis

Even though EA and Respawn Entertainment likely won't unveil for years, it wouldn't be a surprise if a sequel to the game is already in development. The single-player game outperformed EA's expectations and was their first console Star Wars release to not be riddled with controversy or cancellation in some way. As such, it may be a good brand new keep around as EA continues to produce Star Wars games.

The Kotaku report was scarce on any further Jedi: Fallen Order 2 details, but it's likely that it only started development last year as work on the first game wrapped up. Because of that, don't expect to see it very soon or on current-gen platforms like the PS4 and Xbox One. There's is a lot of refinement that could be made to the first game's formula in a sequel, so Jedi: Fallen Order 2 will be rife with potential whenever it comes around — probably on Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5.