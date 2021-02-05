We knew it was coming, but we didn't think it would happen so soon. WandaVision Episode 5 ended with a huge twist that had even Wanda Maximoff confused. We can't wait to dig into this cliffhanger ending, so let's get right into spoilers.

Still here? Great. Hopefully, that means you've already finished watching WandaVision Episode 5 and you know that at the end of the episode, Wanda's brother Pietro shows up, but not in the way you might think. Instead of the version of the character who died in Avengers: Age of Ultron (played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson) we see Evan Peters, who famously played the character in 20th Century Fox's X-Men films, which exist outside the official Marvel Cinematic Universe — until now.

This has a ton of potential ramifications that we can't wait to get into, but first, let's backtrack slightly and cover some of the basics on Quicksilver and his multiple iterations in Marvel history.

Who is Quicksilver in Marvel?

Evan Peters in WandaVision. Marvel

In the Marvel comics, Pietro Maximoff and his twin sister Wanda came from Serbia. They were initially introduced as mutants, but it was later revealed that they were the result of experiments conducted by the High Evolutionary. After he abandoned them, they were eventually enlisted by Magneto into the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants before later joining the Avengers. Pietro's primary power is superhuman speed (hence the name Quicksilver), but this also extends to secondary powers like super-fast reflexes, quick intelligence, and even the ability to "destabilize atomic matter by accelerating the target object's molecule structure."

In the House of M storyline, which many fans suspect inspired the plot of WandaVision, Wanda's grief over the loss of her kids (watch out Tommy and Billy) causes her to take away the powers of almost all the mutants on Earth — including Pietro's. (That's a very brief synopsis of a much longer story, but we don't have all day.)

Evan Peters Quicksilver vs. Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Quicksilver

Pietro and Wanda Maximoff in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron.' Marvel

Both Fox and Marvel Studios adapted Pietro's story to their own needs. When he shows up in X-Men: Days of Future Past he's a mutant and an American named Peter. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he comes from Sokovia, and his powers were created by the Mind Stone through a Hydra experiment that also gave Wanda her unique abilities.

It's also worth noting that Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Quicksilver famously died at the end of Age of Ultron. Meanwhile, Evan Peters' version of the character never technically died onscreen, but we assumed he was the victim of corporate synergy after Disney bought Fox and announced plans to reboot the X-Men into the MCU. Now, it looks like maybe we were wrong.

Why is Evan Peters in WandaVision?

Evan Peters in X-Men: Days of Future Past. 20th Century Fox

Short answer: We have no idea. Longer answer: We have a theory.

Back in 2019 when Disney bought Fox, pretty much everyone assumed that was the end of the X-Men movies as we knew them. But a lot has changed since then and it all has to do with one word: multiverse .

After the success of Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Marvel is expected to take a similar strategy with its upcoming movies. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will clearly explore the concept of parallel dimensions, and we know that WandaVision connects directly to the Benedict Cumberbatch sequel. Before then, Spider-Man 3 looks primed to create a live-action version of Spider-Verse, bringing in actors from previous Spider-Man franchises — Jaime Foxx as Electro is confirmed, Toby Maguire is still just a rumor.

With that in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the MCU could pull something similar with the X-Men, potentially porting over whatever actors and characters it wants from the previous movies. So why is Evan Peters in WandaVision? Maybe the reason why is so we're not so surprised when Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Ian McKellen's Magneto, or even Josh Brolin's Cable show up in a future Marvel movie.