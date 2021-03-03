The WandaVision finale is almost here. The ninth episode of the Disney+ series premieres in just a few short days, and it promises to wrap up a story that has kept both die-hard and casual Marvel fans hooked for the past 8 weeks. The series has spawned endless discussions and speculation online amongst its viewers, and they're finally about to find out which of their theories were correct and which were not.

With so much hype and anticipation surrounding it, you won’t want to watch the WandaVision finale late, so here’s everything you need to know about WandaVision Episode 9’s release date, premiere time, story, and length.

When is the WandaVision Episode 9 release date?

WandaVision Episode 9 premieres Friday, March 5th on Disney+. It is the show’s finale episode.

The White Vision.

When is the WandaVision Episode 9 premiere time?

WandaVision Episode 9 becomes available to stream on Disney+ this Friday at 12:01 a.m. Pacific or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

How long is WandaVision Episode 9?

Disney has not officially revealed the runtime for WandaVision Episode 9. However, some possibly credible leaks do suggest that the WandaVision finale may run for a total of 50 minutes (including end credits). Since neither Marvel nor Disney have confirmed the episode’s length, that’s still just speculation for the time being.

If the leak is correct, then it confirms that WandaVision Episode 9 will be the show’s longest installment, which many fans had already begun to suspect.

Where to watch WandaVision Episode 9

Marvel’s WandaVision is a Disney+ exclusive series available only to the streaming service’s paid subscribers. You must be a Disney+ subscriber in order to watch WandaVision Episode 9, as well as the show's previous 8 episodes.

Marvel Studios

What is the plot of WandaVision Episode 9?

There is no official plot synopsis for WandaVision Episode 9, but knowing that it’s the finale does give us a good idea of some things that will probably happen in the episode.

For starters, it’s fair to assume that WandaVision Episode 9 will see Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda and Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha finally face off for real, and it will probably feature return appearances from Monica Rambeau, Darcy Lewis, and Jimmy Woo following their shared absence from WandaVision’s eighth episode.

The finale will also follow up on the promise of the White Vision shown in the WandaVision Episode 8 mid-credits scene. Whether or not the episode will also feature the appearances of other Marvel characters like Mephisto, Nightmare, or Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange — all of whom have been rumored to be appearing in the finale — is a total mystery.

There is also that surprise cameo Paul Bettany has been hyping up so much in recent weeks, though, there’s reason to believe that may have all been a bit of expert-level trolling on the part of Bettany. Fans will, hopefully, find out the answers to all these questions and more when WandaVision Episode 9 premieres this Friday.

Is there a WandaVision Episode 9 trailer?

There is no official trailer for WandaVision Episode 9. Disney and Marvel have previously chosen not to release trailers for WandaVision’s individual episodes, so there’s no reason to believe a trailer for the WandaVision finale will be released prior to the episode’s premiere this Friday. It’s possible Marvel could release a small clip from the episode — as it did leading up to WandaVision Episode 7’s premiere — but even that seems unlikely at this point.

Some of the past WandaVision trailers do contain footage not featured in the show’s past episodes, so feel free to rewatch the two posted below while waiting for the finale’s highly-anticipated premiere.