WandaVision finale theory reveals how White Vision can save the day

Much like the Highlander , there can be only one: Vision or White Vision — and quite possibly, neither of them. The WandaVision finale has two androids still on the board, and their agendas regarding the Scarlet Witch are very likely at odds. The chances of both versions of Vision walking away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Disney+ drama are … well, they aren't great, to say the least.

But what if we're thinking about this all wrong? What if Director Tyler Hayward's plans for the White Vision are not what we think they are? Better yet, what if somewhere deep within the White Vision lie the remnants of the original Vision, preventing him from enacting his master's orders? Will White Vision take one look at Agatha Harkness holding Tommy and Billy captive, and decide to take decisive, deadly action against the erstwhile Agnes?

Maybe. Maybe not. Whether White Vision wants to play ball with the heroes, though, is almost beside the point — because the heroes can force White Vision to play ball all on their own. Here's how the WandaVision players can wield White Vision to save the day .

WandaVision: who can save Vision?

It's time to wake up, Vis.

The path for WandaVision to bring the White Vision threat to a peaceful resolution feels surprisingly straightforward. After all, in the comics, White Vision was born out of a creator's desire to strip Vision of all his android angst; that didn't last in the source material, and it's unlikely to last in WandaVision.

So, how do we get there? Let's look at the players on the board.

First, there's Wanda . She's incentivized to keep Vision alive, for obvious reasons, so much so that she did in fact bring him back to life, at least in some form. Wanda created the Westview Vision from … what, exactly? Chaos Magic? The Mind Stone? Her own heart? The specifics are coming, but frankly, they aren't totally necessary for this theory just yet.

Next, there's Agatha Harkness . The witch formerly known as Agnes wants Wanda's powers for her unknown purposes. She's willing to do anything to get them, including threatening the safety of Wanda's Hex-born children. It's fair to think Wanda may act drastically to save their lives.

Then there's Monica Rambeau , the once and future Photon, Pulsar and Captain Marvel. WandaVision ended up serving as a superhero origin story of sorts for the Captain Marvel character, played here by Mad Men alum Teyonah Parris in a role that's sure to define the fourth phase of the MCU and beyond. It could clarify as soon as the WandaVision finale, given Monica's energy manipulation abilities.

Next on the board: Doctor Darcy Lewis . The Thor veteran's skills have only sharpened since her early MCU Phase One days. She's committed to the love between Wanda and Vision, and has been a key player in isolating the Hex's broadcast waves.

Finally, there's Vision himself . It's tempting to make the distinction between "our" Vision and Hayward's Vision, but that's not fair to either version. The White Vision may be its own entity right now, but it wasn't always. The Westview Vision is so much of what Wanda and Marvel fans alike love about the character, but not all of it; he doesn't remember any of his history as an Avenger, for example. Something's missing. He's not whole.

Let's make things whole.

WandaVision: here's how White Vision will save Vision

This guy, a hero? Better believe it!

A theoretical way it could play out:

1. Wanda strikes a deal with Agatha to save Billy and Tommy.

2. In the process, she weakens her control over the Hex, and therefore her control over Vision.

3. Vision reverts to the amber energy (what's up 311 fans) that gave him life in "Previously On."

4. Darcy uses her skills to identify the portion of the dissolving Hex that makes up Vision.

5. Monica uses her energy manipulation to guide the Vision Hex back into his rightful body.

6. Vision takes control over White Vision.

Voila: a hero is reborn.

WandaVision: this may have a happy ending after all

Will they live happily ever after?

There's a rightful fear about WandaVision as a curtain call for Paul Bettany, one of the senior most members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, dating all the way back to his voice-acting debut as Jarvis in Iron Man. But Vision is one of the most enduring Marvel heroes for a reason, and not just because he's classic, which he absolutely is. It's also because… look, he's an android! And it's comics! Folks are dying and coming back to life all. the. time.

Already, Vision has died twice and come back to life thrice, in manners of speaking. What's one more time, especially when the method of revival is so similar to the way the original Vision was born in the MCU, using a variety of people's influences to infuse an artificial entity with life? Let alone how it maps onto the character's comic book origins, with the Wonder Man of it all. (Seriously, where's Wonder Man in all of this? Wonder Vision is right there, y'all.)

In other words, if you're nervous about the White Vision's potential reign of pain? If you're nervous that we're going to lose the Vision we love forever? Don't lose those nerves altogether — but don't lose sight of the ball, either. There's a very clear path to bringing the real Vision back online. Marvel's scariest WandaVision twist just might turn out to be its most hopeful one, as well.