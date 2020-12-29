WandaVision leak reveals a shocking Avengers cameo that will shape Phase 4

It's been a long wait , but WandaVision will kick off the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailers for the Disney+ series suggest reality has been altered in some way, leaving Scarlet Witch and Vision stuck inside an ever-changing sitcom environment. While we don’t know much about the plot of the show, an intriguing new leak may hint at a major Avengers cameo.

Twitter user jordanwearsamask revealed that Chrome TV’s cast list for WandaVision includes Benedict Cumberbatch, the actor who plays Doctor Strange. We already know that Wanda is expected to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with the idea being that the Disney+ series’ events will be somehow connected to the movie’s plot. It’s possible that Doctor Strange will make a cameo near the end of WandaVision as a way to set up the film.

Doctor Strange, Wanda, and others join forces. Marvel

Perhaps he’s tasked with finding Wanda and bringing her out of this alternate reality. Being a magic user himself, he may have detected a disturbance only to discover that his ally has been trapped in a warped world — be it through a villain’s machinations or her own. If the force field in the WandaVision trailer is any indication, there’s a chance that its presence is growing more powerful and affecting the real world around it. If that is indeed the case, then it stands to reason that Doctor Strange would have been alerted to the change and arrived to investigate.

There’s also the fact that Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch have teamed up to battle the likes of Red Skull and other villains in Marvel comics. The magician has also joined Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch and Wanda’s mentor, to fix Scarlet Witch’s hex powers after becoming unstable. During the "House of M" storyline, where Wanda warps all of reality and alters memories, Doctor Strange is the one to help put a stop to her actions. This scenario could realistically play out in WandaVision.

Conversely, Chrome TV is tied to Google — it’s possible that Cumberbatch’s inclusion in the cast list is merely a result of a search engine hiccup. After all, if Wanda is crossing over to his film, it could be that Google picked up the search result data and subsequently flubbed the output. When searching “WandaVision cast” on the Google Chrome browser, Cumberbatch’s name also appears alongside the confirmed cast members. It’s rather confusing, but it could honestly go either way.

Doctor Strange defeats Wanda in the comics, too. Marvel

That said , Doctor Strange’s appearance in the Disney+ series is not impossible considering how tightly connected the MCU has been. Plus, Cumberbatch has been confirmed to have a role in Spider-Man 3, which is officially confirmed to include characters from multiple universes. The Spidey sequel will be released after the Disney+ series and before the Doctor Strange sequel, so we can surmise that all three might be connected somehow.

Whether or not WandaVision will tackle any of these storylines remains unclear, but a cameo by Doctor Strange could go a long way in wrapping up Wanda’s arc, as well as in setting up his own sequel film. Either way, fans will find out if Doctor Strange will show up on the show soon enough.