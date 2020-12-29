Avengers 5 leak fixes the worst scene in Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame gave us a brief team-up with all the female heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that scene — which saw the likes of Captain Marvel, Valkyrie, Scarlet Witch, and others joining forces against Thanos — wasn't nearly as satisfying as it aimed to be. It was rightfully panned by critics, and a year later, The Boys parodied Marvel with its "Girls get it done" Season 2 plotline. Can the Marvel Cinematic Universe make things right with Avengers 5?

Avengers 5 doesn't even have a title or a confirmed release date, but we can expect it will hinge on another battle catastrophic enough to bring Earth’s mightiest heroes together. Now, a new leak suggests Avengers 5 can also make up for Endgame’s misstep by finally introducing the A-Force.

According to a new report from Marvel leaker DanielRPK, an A-Force project is in development. This is a reference to the short-lived A-Force comics series, which featured a team-up of all-female superheroes from across the Marvel universe. It's worth noting that DanieRPK's "scoops" are often hit-or-miss, with Marvel fans on Reddit speculating that he's really just making educated guesses, but in this case, it's worth exploring what an A-Force project could potentially mean for the MCU and Avengers 5.

Avengers 5: A-Force?

First introduced in 2015’s A-Force #1, the team is made up of exclusively female superheroes and is led by She-Hulk. There are two different versions of this group, the first of which includes well-known superheroes like Ms. Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel, Ms. America, Jessica Jones, Enchantress, the X-Men’s Jean Grey, and more. The team’s comic book run was rather short-lived, lasting for a year and a half before being canceled in October 2016.

The A-Force could show up in 'Avengers 5'. Marvel

However, the team played a crucial role in 2015’s “Secret Wars” storyline, a major crossover event that saw Marvel’s various timelines and planets merge to become the planet Battleworld. The collision of worlds was instigated by the Beyonders, a group of extra-dimensional beings who collect planets and are fascinated with the characters and universe that make up Marvel’s core.

During “Secret Wars,” the A-Force is introduced as a matriarchal society living in Battleworld’s nation of Arcadia. They can be compared to DC’s Amazonian world of Themyscira, where Wonder Woman and a plethora of female warriors reside. Since Battleword is split into several dimensions and pocket universes, the A-Force have their own adventures while defending Arcadia from Lady Loki, who betrays her team and plots to usurp She-Hulk.

Avengers 5: Secret Wars?

Tackling Secret Wars in Avengers 5 would be ideal considering it’s a crossover that could bring all of the MCU superheroes together. Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are set to introduce the idea of alternate realities and dimensions and it’s possible that it will all lead to an explosive conflict in the next Avengers movie. Characters like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Ms. America are being introduced in Phase Four, and it would be exciting to have them join forces in Avengers 5.

A-Force assemble! Marvel

Plus, there is speculation that Lady Loki will appear in the Disney+ series Loki and there’s always a chance that the trickster god could betray the A-Force in a major conflict. The female superhero team may not have existed for long, but their arrival in the MCU could make for an authentic exploration of what an all-woman team-up actually looks like onscreen.

What’s more, we know the Russo Brothers are interested in returning to the MCU if there was ever to be a Secret Wars movie. They said as much during a Los Angeles screening of Infinity War in 2018. Bringing back the Endgame directors for a potential Secret Wars movie could allow them to fix what Endgame did wrong and give fans a proper female superhero team-up with the A-Force. It would be long overdue.