She-Hulk Episode 6 release date, time, plot, and cast for the Marvel show

She-Hulk delivered its best episode yet last week, and yet, it also set up the show to reach even greater heights. After an absurdist courtroom drama between Jennifer Walters and Titania, the episode ended with our first official glimpse at the MCU’s new Daredevil — or at least, his helmet. Will Matt Murdock appear in She-Hulk Episode 6?

Here’s everything you need to know about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6, from release date and start time to plot, cast, and how many episodes of the Disney+ show are left. But first...

What happened in She-Hulk Episode 6?

For superheroes of all stripes, a catchy alter-ego name is of the utmost importance. That’s why last week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law titled “Mean, Green, And Straight Poured Into These Jeans” and its Walters v. Titania case was so much goofy fun.

Jameela Jamil as Titania in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Marvel Studios

Granted, this is no cerebral descent into the myriad complexities of the legal jungle. It’s meant to be silly, light-hearted entertainment in short episodic doses reminiscent of harmless ‘90s sitcoms.

After learning all about lip balms, beauty oils, foot exfoliants, and skin tonics courtesy of Titania’s new line of She-Hulk products, we were tossed into a frivolous lawsuit with She-Hulk winning the case after parading out all her questionable online dates as corroborating witnesses.

With this latest installment empty of any serious plot developments except for She-Hulk getting her name back and no Daredevil except for his gold-horned cowl glimpsed in a hatbox at a fashion studio, the likelihood of a blind lawyer sighting is nigh.

For those awaiting Daredevil’s impending arrival and keeping vigilant watch, here’s what this next episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law might offer!

When is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6’s release date?

Episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stomps onto Disney+ on September 22, 2022.

What is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6’s release time?

Disney+ delivers fresh movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

How many episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 are left?

We’re already on the downslope sliding into the last few chapters of the nine-episode She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season, with the last installment landing on October 13, 2022. After this week’s episode, there are only three remaining.

Daredevil’s new gold-horned helmet appears in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Marvel Studios

What is the plot of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6?

While there haven’t been any official sneak peeks at Episode 6, we can try to read the tea leaves to predict what is coming down the road. Will this finally be the Disney+ debut of The Man Without Fear after several trailer teases and that awesome hatbox flash of his cool gold helmet?

Meanwhile, Titania has vowed that her clashes with She-Hulk are not over yet, so we could be gearing up for a girl-power smackdown increasing in intensity as we get closer to the October 13 finale.

Who is in the cast for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law spotlights a small-but-capable ensemble cast that stars Tatiana Maslany in the title role, Tim Roth as Abomination, Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong, Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Renée Ellis Goldsberry as Amelia, Josh Segarra as Pug, and Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki.

Is there a trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6?

There is no specific She-Hulk Episode 6 teaser, but Marvel did roll out a mid-season trailer on September 9 that features upcoming action sequences, more green giant jokes, and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock giving She-Hulk sage advice and wearing his sweet new Daredevil costume!

Will there be a She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 2?

We wouldn’t count on it, but one never knows when it comes to the ever-expanding MCU. Head writer and creator Jessica Gao has stated that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was written as if there won’t be a second season, and Disney hasn’t announced anything that would change that fact.