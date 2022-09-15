She-Hulk Episode 5 finally solves its biggest Marvel mystery

Ever since She-Hulk’s trailer confirmed that Daredevil would appear in the Disney+ show, fans have asked one major question: What’s up with that new yellow suit? Now, thanks to Episode 5 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we finally have our answer.

Warning! Spoilers ahead.

She-Hulk and Daredevil

In an episode entirely devoid of superhero antics, She-Hulk instead focused on Titania’s trademark lawsuit against Jennifer Walters for using her own superhero moniker. To win the case, She-Hulk is forced to admit that she created a dating profile using the name and parade her failed dates through the courtroom. Thankfully, it works and Episode 5’s main plot resolves itself — although Titania does promise this isn’t over before storming off.

However, it’s She-Hulk Episode 5’s B-plot that really drives the story forward. When She-Hulk’s co-workers set out to find her a better superhero suit, they wind up hiring a designer played by Griffin Matthews who’s allegedly worked for some top-tier heroes. In the end, he designs a stretchy business suit that book Jennifer Walters and She-Hulk can wear, along with a little something extra that we assume is a more classic superhero getup. We don’t see either, but we do see something even more exciting: Daredevil’s helmet.

Daredevil’s helmet in She-Hulk Episode 5. Marvel

She-Hulk Episode 5 ending explainer

In the final moments of the episode, Matthews picks up a box left out in the open of his studio while chiding his coworker for needing to be more secretive. The camera lingers over the open box to reveal Daredevil’s new horned yellow helmet.

This solves a major question in the MCU: Why is Daredevil wearing a different outfit? Some fans have even argued that his look in the trailer was the result of strange lighting, but this confirms it’s the suit itself.

Daredevil actor Charlie Cox recently confirmed that the character’s return will be more of a reboot than a continuation of the Netflix show, so it makes sense he’d get a new outfit. It’s possible that in the MCU, this is actually his first superhero suit, although we can’t say for sure just yet. Thankfully, it seems all-but-certain that Daredevil himself will appear in She-Hulk Episode 6.

Does She-Hulk Episode 5 have a post-credits scene?

For the first time in the show’s history, there’s no post-credits stinger to deliver one last joke. It’s unclear why She-Hulk chose to deviate from that tradition, but it’s possible Marvel decided the Daredevil reveal was simply too important to undercut with an extra scene — even if the trailers did give the big secret away weeks ago.