If Jennifer Walters isn’t careful, her Disney+ series could be renamed The Wong Show by the time the series finale arrives. In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4, the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong) returned to ask for She-Hulk’s legal help prosecuting a cut-rate illusionist named Donny Blaze for using real sorcery to supplement his lame stage magic.

But besides the courtroom legal wrangling featuring lawyer magicians, the more treacherous endeavor in Jen’s life is her dating prospects on the Matcher app — until when she switches her profile to her monstrous green alter ego. Suddenly, there’s a stampede of suitors ready for a hot She-Hulk hook-up.

She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) gets carried away on her date night Marvel Studios

In a refreshingly fun finale, Blaze accidentally conjures up a swarm of inter-dimensional demons and enlists the help of Wong and She-Hulk to get rid of the snarling winged pests. With the monsters handled, Jennifer Walters faces one more curveball after she learns that Titania is suing her for trademark infringement. (Somehow, this lawyer forgot to protect her own intellectual property.)

How will Titania’s lawsuit shake out? Will Wong return in She-Hulk Episode 5? What about Daredevil? Here’s everything you need to know, from plot details and a new She-Hulk trailer to the release date and time.

When is She-Hulk Episode 5’s release date?

Like always, She-Hulk Episode 5 will air exclusively on Thursday, September 15, 2022 on Disney+

What is She-Hulk Episode 5’s release time?

She-Hulk might not be airing in Marvel’s usual Wednesday slot, but the release time hasn’t changed. You can catch Episode 5 at 3 a.m. Eastern (or midnight Pacific). Better yet, get a good night’s sleep and catch it later in the day on Thursday.

How many episodes of She-Hulk are left?

There are nine episodes in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1, which is pretty long for a Marvel Disney+ show. After Episode 5, we’ve got just four remaining with the She-Hulk finale airing on October 13, 2022.

Rhys Coiro as counterfeit illusionist Donny Blaze Marvel Studios

What is the plot of She-Hulk Episode 5?

Rumor has it that this next episode will feature the return of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. If those rumors turn out to be true, we could see Matt Murdock’s colorful new costume as the two super-powered lawyers come face-to-face.

Will Daredevil become a mentor to the inexperienced She-Hulk or will he vanish after the identity of the henchmen that tried to steal She-Hulk’s blood is discovered? And more important, what’s Madisynn up to?

Who is in the cast for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

By now, you probably know, but if you need a quick refresher, here’s a rundown of the principal cast of She-Hulk:

Tatiana Maslany — Jennifer Walters (She-Hulk)

Mark Ruffalo — Bruce Banner (The Hulk)

Tim Roth — Emil Blonsky (Abomination)

Benedict Wong — Wong

Jameela Jamil — Titania

Renée Ellis Goldsberry — Amelia

Josh Segarra — Pug

Ginger Gonzaga — Nikki Ramos

Jon Bass — Todd

Charlie Cox — Matt Murdock (Daredevil)

Is there a She-Hulk Episode 5 trailer?

Marvel hasn’t been releasing official teasers for each new episode, but the studio did put out a mid-season trailer over the weekend. Check it out below for a taste of what’s to come:

Will there be a She-Hulk Season 2?

Marvel hasn’t confirmed anything yet, and you probably shouldn’t get your hopes up. So far, only one MCU Disney+ show is getting a second season, with the rest acting more as on-ramps to future movies. Then again, anything is possible, but it’s more likely we’ll see Jennifer Walters next in some other project than in She-Hulk Season 2.