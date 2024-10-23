Agatha All Along has finally reached the point where it’s answering more questions than it’s asking. After Episode 6 gave us a deep dive into Billy Maximoff’s past last week, we now know who he really is and what he wants; he was born Billy Kaplan and is looking for his brother, Tommy.

Now that we know why he’s traveling down the Witches’ Road, we need to catch up with him to see if he can actually reach the end, and how he’ll navigate his now frosty relationships with Agatha, Lilia, and Jennifer, his only surviving allies. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the new episode, from when to tune in to what to expect of a mystical romp influenced by a classic movie.

What is the Agatha All Along Episode 7 Release Date?

Agatha All Along Episode 7 premieres Wednesday, October 23, on Disney+, making it a perfect spooky watch for the fall season.

What is the Agatha All Along Episode 7 Release Time?

Agatha All Along Episode 7 continues the Disney+ trend of primetime releases, rather than the midnight PST format used by most streaming services. If you want to catch this episode as soon as possible, you don’t have to set your alarm, at least not in this hemisphere. Agatha All Along Episode 7 premieres at 6:00 p.m. PST, which is 9:00 p.m. EST.

Episode 6 showed the reality of Agatha’s Episode 1 delusion. Marvel Studios

How Many Episodes Are Left In Agatha All Along?

There are three episodes in Agatha All Along’s nine-episode season left, but they’ll be shown across two nights: Episode 7 on the 23rd, and then Episodes 8 and 9 on the 30th, just in time for Halloween.

Is There a Trailer for Agatha All Along Episode 7?

While there’s no trailer for Episode 7 specifically, Marvel released a midseason trailer after the reveal that the mysterious “Teen” is actually Billy Maximoff. The teaser contains a few glimpses of what’s still to come.

How Long is Agatha All Along Episode 7?

Agatha All Along has mostly remained steady with 40-ish minute episodes, but that’s varied recently; Episode 5 was a mere 32 minutes, while Episode 6 lasted a hefty 50 minutes. Episode 7 will probably return to the norm, but anything is possible on streaming platforms.

What is the Plot of Agatha All Along Episode 7?

We don’t know much about the plot of Episode 7, but we can use some basic deduction to make an educated guess. Of the remaining coven members, Lilia is the only one who hasn’t had her Witches’ Road trial, assuming Billy’s, if he has one, will be saved for the grand finale. It’s likely her trial will be the Wizard-of-Oz-themed episode we’ve seen hinted at in the trailers, with Lilia as the Good Witch Glinda and Agatha, of course, as the Wicked Witch of the West.

Will There Be an Agatha All Along Season 2?

So far, there’s no evidence of Agatha All Along being anything more than a miniseries, but now that we know all about Billy Maximoff’s home life, it’s possible Episode 6 could serve as a backdoor pilot for a spinoff of his own. We’ll have to wait and see what announcements emerge after Agatha finishes her journey.

Agatha All Along Episode 7 premieres October 23 on Disney+.