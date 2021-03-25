Marvel’s cinematic slate has never been bigger. The studio has movies and shows with set release dates already announced all the way up to Captain Marvel 2 on November 11, 2022. Beyond then, the MCU starts to get a little murkier, but a recent leak could give us our first Marvel movie date in 2023.

According to ProductionList (via Reddit), which compiles current and upcoming productions, two Marvel films just set their potential start dates. The first is no big surprise: Captain Marvel 2 will allegedly begin shooting on May 31, 2021 in London and Los Angeles (to be clear, that’s a rough date, at best). This lines up with the film’s planned release date about 18 months later, which is a pretty typical Marvel timeline.

The big surprise is that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will also start production on May 31 and run through September 24 (again, those are rough dates) while filming in London and Atlanta.

Ant-Man 3 release date revealed?

He’s back! Marvel

What does this mean? Well, for one thing, it suggests that the third Ant-Man movie will be the first new Marvel film to release after Captain Marvel 2.

We also know that Marvel has four theatrical dates already booked for 2023:

Feb. 17, 2023

May 5, 2023

July 28, 2023

Nov. 3, 2023

None of those dates have movies attached (at least publicly), but if Ant-Man 3 starts filming at the same time as Captain Marvel 2, it’s safe to assume it will come out in early 2023. To be specific, it looks like the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release date will be February 17, 2023.

(If you’re curious, the other current options are Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. Any of those movies could come out in 2023, but it makes sense that Ant-Man 3 will lead the pack. It already has a cast, including a new villain in Kang the Conqueror, and Guardians director James Gunn is still tied up in the DC universe for the time being.)

Are Ant-Man 3 and Captain Marvel 2 connected?

An unexpected crossover? Marvel

Normally, we wouldn’t make anything of two Marvel movies filming in the same location. It happens all the time, but London isn’t exactly as common a production spot as Atlanta. The fact that Ant-Man 3 and Captain Marvel 2 are apparently filming at the same time in the same place definitely raises some flags — especially when you remember that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently filming there too.

Could all three movies explore the concept of the multiverse? Will Ant-Man, the Wasp, and Captain Marvel team-up to defeat some interdimensional monster unleashed by Doctor Strange? Maybe. Or maybe Marvel executives have just gotten really into fish and chips and need another excuse to visit London.

At the very least, thanks to ProductionList, we may finally know which Marvel movie comes next after Captain Marvel 2. Get ready for Quantumania!