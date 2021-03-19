Huge Marvel leak may reveal the brilliant way Mutants join the MCU

We’re in the earliest stages of Marvel Phase Four, but leaks are already flying about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A believable new report claims to reveal some pretty sensational details about what’s coming, including a pretty genius plan to introduce the X-Men into the MCU. (Consider yourself warned: possible MCU spoilers ahead!)

The source of these latest Marvel leaks is Twitter. Specifically, an account named @mainmiddleman, who previously reported on the importance of Ralph Bohner’s necklace weeks before its importance was revealed in the WandaVision finale. More recently, they posted a new Twitter thread that’s absolutely filled with alleged MCU spoilers. And based on their track record with WandaVision, we’re inclined to give @mainmiddleman the benefit of the doubt.

Here’s a quick tour of what they claim to about Marvel Studio’s big X-Men plans...

Marvel’s X-Men movie plans start in 2021

Moira could play a key role in the MCU’s X-Men reboot. 20th Century Fox

The leaker claims that Marvel’s big X-Men project is codenamed “The Mutants,” and it includes a movie with that name along with plans to introduce other characters into the MCU via various shows and movies leading up to the actual The Mutants film.

Apparently, the first mutants could show up in the MCU in 2021. The leak also notes that “there may be a mention about mutants feeling free to reveal themselves to the world and fight crimes after Tony Stark reveals himself as Iron Man.” Additionally, it claims that The Blip (aka, the Snap) could play a major part in turning regular humans against their mutant brothers.

As for the actual first X-Men film, it may be directly connected to Eternals and focus primarily on Charles Xavier and Moira MacTaggart. It could also feature the Brotherhood of Mutants (Magneto, Mystique, Sabertooth, Toad, Pyro, the Blob, etc) as the main villains, and include an X-Men team inspired by the “First Class” comics (that’s Angel, Jean Gray, Cyclops, Iceman, and beast).

Finally, @mainmiddleman claims that the first MCU X-Men movie will focus on “social issues about minorities,” which makes sense since Mutants have always served as a metaphor for minorities and the way society mistreats them.

Doctor Strange 2 and WandaVision connections

The Scarlet Witch in WandaVision. 20th Century Fox

The same Twitter leak also includes alleged details about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Fantastic Four.

When it comes to Stephen Strange, it sounds like Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) will be a main villain. Apparently, he’s now working for the Marvel supervillain Nightmare and trying to get his hands on the Darkhold. The leak also claims that the final WandaVision scene was actually a shot taken from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

And if you’re worried about another multiverse fakeout, take solace in this detail:

“There will be a huge scene for a union of interdimensional villains after the multiverse collapses.”

The Fantastic Four, Ant-Man, and Spider-Man?

The Fantastic Four, but not this version. Marvel

Finally, it seems like the Fantastic Four’s introduction to the MCU is closer than we thought. Apparently, the team will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is set for release in 2022. The film could also tie into the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, with the Fantastic Four’s main villain potentially being Super-Skrull. (But don’t worry, Doctor Doom fans, the Supreme Leader of Latveria may show up too.)

That may sound like a lot, but there’s even more in this leak. Check out the full thing, via Reddit, below: