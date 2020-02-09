WandaVision could introduce an alien badass who's the MCU's next Thanos

We don't know a whole lot about WandaVision yet, but it's clear fans should expect the unexpected. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly who or what is behind the events of the sitcom-inspired Disney+ series. One of the few things we do know for certain is that S.W.O.R.D., the intelligence agency tasked with monitoring alien threats, is somehow involved. That seemingly small morsel of information gives us a big clue about who the villain of the Disney+ show could be, and the prospect is absolutely bone-chilling.

Photos from the set of WandaVision established that S.W.O.R.D. may have a key role to play in the Disney+ series and that Monica Rambeau — first introduced as a child in Captain Marvel — works with them. A previous fan theory convincingly argued aliens will play a major role in the show, which could mean WandaVision will introduce the terrifying comic book character, Super-Skrull.

In the comics, Super-Skrull is a warrior whose home planet was destroyed by Galactus. Also referred to as KI’rt, Super-Skrull is primarily a Fantastic Four villain who was given all of their abilities to fight the superheroes, proving much stronger than all four heroes combined.

Super-Skrull is vicious. Marvel

Super-Skrull is no stranger to battling heroes. He's faced off against Thor, Iron Man, and Captain Marvel. He even went toe-to-toe with Scarlet Witch and kidnapped her in the comics. The villain has proven himself a menacing adversary and is able to hypnotize, impersonate, and shapeshift into whomever he pleases.

Coming back to WandaVision, it’s possible S.W.O.R.D. gets wind of Super-Skrull's presence and recruits Wanda to stop him. To protect himself, Super-Skrull could trap Scarlet Witch in a simulation, or hypnotize her into believing she’s living the life of her dreams alongside Vision.

It would be a clever way to get her out of the way for a while. It’s also possible that Super-Skrull has shapeshifted into Vision to further trick Wanda. It's not far-fetched given that the Skrulls have already been shown to impersonate Maria Hill and Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Is Super-Skrull impersonating Vision in this scene? Marvel

Super-Skrull is a dangerous villain whose nefarious plans wouldn’t be limited to hurting Wanda. He’s such a threat that Doctor Strange once stole the Time Stone to create a time loop to defeat Super-Skrull.

With that in mind, it’s possible Super-Skrull’s involvement in the MCU won’t be limited to WandaVision. His role might spill over into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After all, the two projects are closely intertwined, given their shared focus on parallel universes and alternate realities.

Marvel Comics

A previous leak implied that the villain Nightmare may have imprisoned Wanda inside a dreamscape, preying on her subconscious. Another theory posited that Ultron might be the villain in control in WandaVision, suggesting that she’s part of some sort of computer simulation.

While any of these outcomes are possible, Super-Skrull has connections to multiple MCU heroes that would make him a formidable Phase Four villain.