Now that the issues of Darksaber ownership and Mandalorian leadership have finally been resolved, the final two episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 promise some major drama. Plus, heading into The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7, we know that at least one notable villain is set to appear.

Last week’s cameo-filled episode mostly took a detour as Din Djarin and Bo-Katan solved crimes on an Outer Rim planet — until the end of the episode, when a big event for the Mandalorians took place. And thanks to a sneak peek of Episode 7 for fans at the recent Star Wars Celebration, there’s actually some plot intel heading into the next installment.

Ahead, everything you need to know about The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7, including its release date, start time, runtime, and a recap of last week.

When is the release date for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7?

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7 (Chapter 23) premieres on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

What is the release time for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7?

Bo-Katan is officially the rightful wielder of the Darksaber. Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian lands at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern, exclusively on Disney+ each Wednesday.

What’s the runtime for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7?

The episode reportedly runs around 50 minutes long.

How many episodes are left in The Mandalorian Season 3?

Season 3 of The Mandalorian features a total of eight episodes (Chapters 17-24), which means after this week’s installment, only the season finale remains.

What is the plot of The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7?

While the plot of Episode 7 is still mostly a secret, the opening minutes of this week’s installment were shown to fans attending Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London this past weekend. The scene features none other than Moff Gideon in his first appearance since his arrest in Season 2 — although we know he somehow escaped.

In the preview, Gideon is speaking with several former Imperial officers via a hologram, including Elia Kane and some characters from canon novels like Gilad Pellaeon and Brendol Hux (the father of sequel trilogy villain Armitage Hux). Kane tells Gideon about the problems Mandalorians — particularly Din and Bo — are causing for the Empire. Gideon also inquires about the whereabouts of Grand Admiral Thrawn. Additionally, someone mentions “Operation Necromancer,” which likely refers to the scientific research aimed at bringing back the fallen Emperor Palpatine.

What happened in The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 6?

Lizzo and Jack Black as the rulers of Plazir-15. Lucasfilm

In the episode’s prologue, we meet a group of mercenary Mandalorians led by Axe Woves, Bo-Katan’s former ally, out on a for-hire mission to separate a pair of aquatic alien lovers traveling on Quarren freight ship. We then switch to Bo-Katan and Din Djarin on their way to the Outer Rim planet of Plazir-15 to find said group of Mandalorians.

Upon arrival, Din and Bo are ushered into a domed city where an extravagant private dining event is being held by the planet’s rulers, The Duchess of Plazir (Lizzo) and Captain Bombardier (Jack Black). They need the Mandalorian pair’s help in putting a stop to the malfunctioning droids that are wreaking havoc on their city. In return, they will be granted an audience with the Mandalorians outside of the city.

After meeting with Security Commissioner Helgait (Christopher Lloyd), Mando and Bo set off on an NCIS-style detective mission across the city. Following leads and chasing down suspects, they visit up in a Ugnaught workshop, a droid morgue, and even a droid cantina. In the end, they discover that the bad apple all along was Commissioner Helgait, who has been reprogramming the droids because of his Separatist agenda.

Since Din and Bo successfully solve the mystery, they can now go speak with the group of mercenary Mandalorians. Bo tells them that she’s leading a mission to reunite their scattered people and retake Mandalore. Axe Woves doesn’t think she has the authority to do that, so Bo challenges him to a duel. When it’s pretty clear she is destroying him, Axe brings up the issue of the Darksaber. However, Din jumps in to say that the Darksaber actually does rightfully belong to Bo-Katan since she won it back from the creature that captured Din on Mandalore. And voilà: Bo-Katan is officially the leader!

Will there be a Season 4 of The Mandalorian?

Christopher Lloyd as Plazir-15’s Commissioner Helgait. Lucasfilm

Yes! Even though the fourth season still hasn’t been officially greenlit by Disney or Lucasfilm, showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed that The Mandalorian Season 4 script has already been fully written.