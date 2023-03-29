Mandalorian Just Changed Everything We Know About a Key Prophecy

The Mandalorian has always been steeped in Din Djarin’s strict Children of the Watch culture, and their hidden society informs how he went on his bounty hunter journey along with young Grogu. The Armorer is his spiritual leader, and when he takes off his helmet, it’s her whom he must reckon with.

When he goes to confess his sins to her in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5, she drops some key insights into Mandalorian culture that seemed to confirm how The Mandalorian Season 3 would end — but the latest episode of The Mandalorian turns that completely on its head.

Spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 5, “The Pirate.”

In The Book of Boba Fett, The Armorer says, “The songs of eons past foretold of the Mythosaur rising up to herald a new age of Mandalore.” It was assumed that Din Djarin, the new wielder of the Darksaber, was fated for this fate — after all, he’s the main character of The Mandalorian, and The Armorer seems to trust him even after he’s deemed an apostate.

It was assumed that Din Djarin would unite the Mandalorians, but that’s not entirely true. Lucasfilm

But The Mandalorian Season 3 changes everything we assume about this prophecy. After Bo-Katan rescues Din Djarin in the Mines of Mandalore twice over — once from a bionic cave creature, and again from what she assumes is a Mythosaur — she is brought to the Children of the Watch and brought into their fold. There, she talks with The Armorer and reveals she saw a Mythosaur.

The scene is tense for both of them. Not only is Bo-Katan hesitantly living among the people she called a “zealous cult,” but The Armorer is welcoming a former Mandalorian leader she told Din was a “cautionary tale.” They talk and seem to come to an understanding over how the other thinks about the Creed, but it’s clear their prejudices are still very much alive.

Bo-Katan didn’t take off her helmet the entire time she was with the Watch out of respect. Lucasfilm

But in Episode 5, after the Mandalorians leave their megafauna-inhabited planet for a tract of land on Nevarro, The Armorer asks to speak to Bo-Katan again. They discuss the differences between their sects, and The Armorer even allows Bo-Katan to remove her helmet. Both of their initial impressions of the other have melted away, and The Armorer reveals a shocking revelation: “I was taught that the Mythosaur existed only in legends, and yet you saw it. It is a sign that the next age is upon us,” she says. “Mandalore must all come together. You have walked both worlds. You are the one who can unite us.”

This entire time, it was assumed that Din would unite all the Mandalorians, but looking back on it, only Bo-Katan can do it. She’s the Mandalorian Rosetta Stone, relating her mainstream Mandalorians with the Children of the Watch. She’s the one who was born to lead, and it looks like she’ll get another chance to.

The Mandalorian Episode 5 is now streaming on Disney+.