So far, the third season of The Mandalorian has been quite the enigma. We still don’t know exactly where the story is headed or who the main villain even us, but perhaps Season 3 Episode 5 will provide some clarity and help build toward an explosive finale.

Alongside Din Djarin and Grogu, Bo-Katan Kryze has been a major player this season. With her unplanned conversion into the Children of the Watch and all that Mythosaur business, something is definitely bubbling under the surface. What that something is will likely be revealed soon.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know about The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5, including its release date, start time, runtime, and a recap of what went down last week.

When is the release date for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5?

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 (Chapter 21) premieres on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

What is the release time for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5?

Din believes Grogu is ready for more Mandalorian training. Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian arrives at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern, exclusively on Disney+ each Wednesday.

What’s the runtime for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5?

The episode reportedly runs 41 minutes and 3 seconds long.

How many episodes are left in The Mandalorian Season 3?

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is made up of eight episodes (Chapters 17-24) in total, which means we’re already in the second act of the season. After this week, just three episodes are left.

What is the plot of The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5?

As per usual, Disney has kept the plot under wraps heading into the next Mandalorian installment. While a lot still remains a mystery, there are some things coming together to think about.

Bo-Katan has displayed her innate leadership skills, and after her Mythosaur spotting, she might actually be feeling a smidge of optimism about the reunification of her people. Plus, thus far she’s been loyal to the Children of the Watch — even if the adjustment has been uncomfortable. But that leads to a new question: If the Mandalorians do reunite, who will lead them? Remember, it’s Din who is in possession of the Darksaber, not Bo-Katan. And it definitely doesn’t hurt that he has a burgeoning, Force-wielding foundling on his side, who perhaps we will eventually see become a legit Mandalorian.

And what about all of the Coruscant action so far? Are those events connected to the greater plot of the season or just separate lore-focused featurettes? All will be revealed soon.

Is there a trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5?

Unfortunately, there isn’t. However, the final full-length season trailer that Disney+ released features some things still to come, including X-wing pilot Carson Teva’s warning of impending dangers and Mandalorians dropping down from a ship and fighting side by side in battle.

What happened in The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4?

In a flashback, Grogu escapes Order 66. Lucasfilm

Picking up at the Children of the Watch hideout, the Mandalorians are having a day of combat training. At Din’s summons, Grogu goes up against a young Mandalorian named Ragnar in a darts exercise and, despite his tiny size, defeats the other foundling. Soon, though, Ragnar is snatched away by a giant winged “raptor.” Bo-Katan leads a search party to the creature’s lair, alongside Din, Paz Vizsla (the father of the Foundling), and a handful of other Mandalorians.

Back at basecamp, the Armorer begins to forge something for Grogu, which triggers a flashback to Order 66 for him. We then see how Jedi Master Kelleran Beq rescued Grogu from Clone Troopers on the planet of Coruscant. Coming back to the present, Grogu is gifted his next piece of Mandalorian armor: a rondel.

After resting until sunrise, Bo leads the team in scaling a tall crest. When they find the creature’s nest, Paz rushes in only to be ambushed by a bunch of baby raptors and their mother. The Mandalorians work together to take down the creature, rescue Ragnar, and bring the baby Shriek-Hawks back to camp to raise as their own.

At the end of the episode, the Armorer forges Bo-Katan a new spaulder, and Bo asks for it to feature a Mythosaur skull insignia. She then tells the Armorer about seeing a Mythosaur on Mandalore, to which the Armorer replies, “This is the way.”

Will there be a Season 4 of The Mandalorian?

Bo-Katan leads a Children of the Watch rescue mission. Lucasfilm

Yes! Showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed that the Season 4 script has already been completed. Despite the fourth season not having been officially announced yet by Disney or Lucasfilm, Favreau has said that the script was finished to line up with upcoming Star Wars projects, including the highly anticipated Ahsoka series.