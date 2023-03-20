Fenn Rau: Mandalorian Casting Report Could Finally Explain a Darksaber Mystery

The Mandalorian has never been a more fitting name than in Season 3. After two seasons of following Din Djarin as a wandering bounty hunter, there’s now an entire community of Mandalorians, the Children of the Watch. But yet more Mandalorians may be introduced in Season 3, as a wild rumor suggests that a classic Rebels character could enter live-action and change everything we know about the Darksaber and Mandalorian lore.

According to prolific Star Wars leaker MakingStarWars, multiple sources have suggested that Kevin McKidd will reprise his Rebels character Fenn Rau in The Mandalorian Season 3, much like how Katee Sackhoff brought Bo-Katan Kryze from The Clone Wars to The Mandalorian in Season 2. If true, this could mean big things for The Mandalorian’s story.

Fenn Rau in Star Wars: Rebels. Lucasfilm

Aside from the excitement of bringing another beloved live-action character into the live-action fold, Rau holds a unique position in Star Wars history. In Rebels, Rau helped train Duchess Satine to use the Darksaber as she attempted to lead the Mandalorians beyond the trappings of their warrior culture. Later, Rau followed the weapon as it changed hands from Sabine to Bo-Katan.

At some point between Rebels and the events of The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan lost the Darksaber and it ended up with Moff Gideon, presumably because of the Empire’s rise to power. Bo-Katan seems too ashamed to explain how she lost the Darksaber, so maybe Fenn Rau will tell us what happened... and maybe he’ll challenge Mando to get it back.

Moff Gideon wielding the Darksaber in the Season 1 finale of The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm

His inclusion would certainly be welcome. We know that Din Djarin is destined to unite the Mandalorians, who are currently split into at least two factions: the radical Children of the Watch and mainstream Mandalorians. In Episode 3, Din managed to unite the Watch with Bo-Katan Kryze, but now there aren’t really any more Mandalorians out there to join the team.

Fenn Rau would therefore be the perfect addition. He would give Din yet another hardcore ally, and he could explain a mystery that’s been hanging over The Mandalorian since its Season 1 finale.

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.