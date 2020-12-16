The hunt for Moff Gideon has begun. The Mandalorian has been teasing a confrontation between Din Djarin and the villain since the end of Season 1. However, the timeline of the face-off was probably moved up in the wake of Grogu’s kidnapping. With just one episode left in the season, the mounting tension between Mando and Gideon is about to come to a head in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale.

But if you're wondering when you can watch The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 8, well, you've come to the right place. Here's everything you need to know, from exact release time to plot predictions.

Mando is searching for Moff Gideon. He better watch his back! Lucasfilm

When The Mandalorian Season 2 finale release date?

The Mandalorian Season 2 finale will be released on Friday, December 18 on Disney+ . The episode will be the last one to air this year and fans will have to wait until December 2021 to find out what happens next in Season 3.

When is The Mandalorian Season 2 finale release time?

Chapter 16 will g o live at 3:01 a.m. ET on December 18 . Release times will vary depending on your location. However, if you’ve been holding off on watching The Mandalorian until all eight episodes of Season 2 were available, then you’ll be able to start your binge-watching on Friday.

What happened last week on The Mandalorian?

The Mandalorian Season 2's penultimate episode saw Din Djarin teaming up with Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, Cara Dune, and Migs Mayfeld to infiltrate the Empire’s secret mining base on the planet Morak. To obtain the coordinates of Moff Gideon’s location, Mando had to do the unthinkable — he voluntarily removed his helmet to undergo a face scan. Chapter 15 ended with Gideon receiving a threatening message from Mando. In short, all bets are off and the villain should watch his back.

What is the plot of The Mandalorian Season 2 finale?

That is up for debate. We know next to nothing about the Season 2 finale, but there are plenty of predictions out there regarding what might happen. Chapter 16 will probably pick up where the previous episode left off. Moff Gideon now knows that Mando is coming for him and will likely be prepared. It’s possible the bounty hunter will round up a few more people to aid in his mission to get Grogu back — Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze and her Nite Owls, Greef Karga, and even Marshal Cobb Vanth could make an appearance.

What’s more, Gideon is still in possession of the Darksaber, which he was last seen wielding after he captured Grogu in Chapter 14, meaning he'll likely be ready to take on Mando (good thing our hero has a lightsaber-proof beskar spear). Grogu will hopefully be rescued by the end of the episode. Before that happens, however, there could be a surprise appearance by a Jedi returning Grogu’s Force call from Tython. Will it be Luke Skywalker? Fans will find out soon enough.

Moff Gideon has kidnapped Grogu. Send help! Lucasfilm

What is The Mandalorian Season 2 finale title?

The episode does have a title, but it hasn’t been officially released or leaked. The episode where Grogu is kidnapped was called “The Tragedy,” so maybe the mission to get him back will be called “The Rescue.”

In April, a leak hinted that the Season 2 finale would be called “The Empire,” but that’s unlikely considering how wrong it was about the rest of the season’s episode titles.

Who wrote and directed The Mandalorian Season 2 finale?

/Fim has confirmed that co-showrunner Jon Favreau wrote and directed the Season 2 finale. The Iron Man director has written six out of eight episodes this season, with various directors taking charge for each chapter (Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa each wrote and directed an episode on their own too). So it’ll be exciting to find out what surprises Favreau has got up his sleeve in Episode 8.