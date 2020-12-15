Luke Skywalker could confirm a devastating Baby Yoda theory in the Mandalorian finale

Who will save Baby Yoda? With just one episode remaining in The Mandalorian Season 2, the Disney+ series has become a rescue adventure as Mando works to free Grogu from the clutches of Moff Gideon and the evil Empire, but is it possible another Jedi could swoop in to save the day instead?

Fans are theorizing that Luke Skywalker will show up in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale after hearing Baby Yoda's call back on Tython, but a disturbing new theory reveals why the worst thing for Grogu might be getting rescued by Luke — and it has everything to do with Kylo Ren. Warning! Speculative spoilers for The Mandalorian below.

Will Luke Skywalker appear in 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 finale? Lucasfilm

Luke Skywalker, meet Baby Yoda

The theory (which has been making the rounds online but was recently shared on TikTok) is pretty simple. If Luke Skywalker shows up in The Mandalorian, it's safe to assume he'll take Baby Yoda under his wing and teach him the ways of the Force. At this point in the Star Wars timeline, Luke is probably still tracking down the remnants of the Empire and chasing after Ochi. But it won't be long before Master Skywalker decides to open his own Jedi academy.

If you've seen The Last Jedi, you probably already guessed where we're headed. What happened to Luke's Jedi students? Kylo Ren killed them all after he turned to the Dark side. So that means if Grogu winds up training with Luke, it's totally possible he'll be murdered by Ben Solo a few years before The Force Awakens.

This might be extremely upsetting, but it's also weirdly poetic when you consider the greater Star Wars narrative. We know Baby Yoda was at the Jedi temple on Coruscant around the time of the prequels but somehow escaped Order 66. That means Darth Vader failed to kill Grogu while he was taking out the rest of the younglings. If this theory is correct, Kylo Ren will have literally finished what his grandfather started.

Don't do it, Kylo! Lucasfilm

Why this Mandalorian prediction makes sense

This theory also answers a huge question that The Mandalorian forces us to confront: If Baby Yoda is alive, why doesn't he show up in the Star Wars sequels trilogy? By the time Rey meets Han Solo, Grogu would be 75 years old (for comparison, the original Yoda was training other Jedi by age 100). So Baby Yoda should be a major figure in the fight against the First Order, right?

Obviously, he's not, and while The Mandalorian still has plenty of time to reveal why Grogu was missing in action when Palpatine came back from the dead, this depressing theory might be the best explanation so far — especially if Luke shows up in the Season 2 finale.