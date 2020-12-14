Boba Fett is back, but we still don't know how he survived his trip down the Sarlacc's gullet back in Return of the Jedi. And while that may be a huge question for The Mandalorian fans, the problem is that no one else on the show even knows to ask about his near-death experience. That might change if Luke Skywalker shows up in the Season 2 finale, but if not, there's one other way The Mandalorian can explain how Boba Fett survived by making a forgotten old Star Wars book canon again.

How did Boba Fett survive the Sarlacc pit?

Boba Fett famously returned in Dark Empire, a non-cinematic Star Wars saga that also heavily influenced the plot of The Rise of Skywalker, but fans didn't actually find out how he survived until the release of "A Barve Like That: The Tale of Boba Fett," a short story included in a collection titled Tales from Jabba's Palace and released in 1995.

Written by J.D. Montgomery, the story beings with Fett waking up inside the Sarlacc. He soon learns he's able to communicate telepathically with the beast's first victim (apparently, Jabba wasn't joking when he said it would be a slow death). Fett is stuck for a while, but he eventually learns that his new friend can control the Sarlacc and uses this to free himself by blowing a hole in the creature.

The story ends with Boba Fett later returning to the Sarlacc pit and communicating with the monster's first victim one more time. He decides not to kill the Sarlacc, but promises to come back again.

Will the Sarlacc return in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale

Why does this matter? Well, "A Barve Like That" isn't Star Wars canon, but The Mandalorian has already done plenty of work bringing non-canonical characters and plotlines back into the fold. So it's possible that if Boba Fett does finally explain how he survived in the Season 2 finale, the answer could sound a lot like this short story.

More importantly, if that's what happened, then it means the Sarlacc is still alive, which could provide an epic set-piece for Season 2 Episode 8. All signs seem to suggest The Mandalorian is heading to a new location where Mando can confront Moff Gideon and save Baby Yoda, but we wouldn't rule out the possibility that the show will return to Tatooine eventually. And when it does, the Sarlacc may be ready and waiting to take orders from Boba Fett.