Don't stop watching when the credits roll on The Mandalorian Season 2! There's a post-credits scene waiting at the end of the season finale, and it could reveal the future of the Mano-cinematic universe on Disney+. However, for fans of Din Djarin and Baby Yoda, this might actually be bad news. What does "The Book of Boba Fett" even mean? Let's dive in.

Warning! Full spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 2 finale below.

If you somehow ended up here before watching The Mandalorian Season 2 finale. Well, stop. Go to Disney+ and watch it now. We'll wait. Seriously, it's worth experiencing for yourself. In the meantime, here's a spoiler-free screenshot of Boba Fett being Boba Fett.

The Mandalorian post-credits scene, explained

Still here? Great. So, in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, Mando and the gang managed to rescue Baby Yoda and defeat Moff Gideon. But then, the Dark Troopers that Din Djarin had blasted into space came back (damn droids!) and it looked like we were in for a very dark ending. Luckily, Luke Skywalker (!) showed up and sliced through Gideon's robots. Then he scooped up Grogu and left.

The episode ended with a shot of Pedro Pascal's very sad (and mask-free) face, but it wasn't over yet. A short post-credits scene saw Boba Fett and Fennec Shand return to Tattoine, kill Bib Fortuna, and claim Jabb the Hutt's old throne. A second later, the screen turns black and we see the text "The Book of Boba Fett," followed by a release date, "December 2021."

Hold up! Wasn't The Mandalorian Season 3 supposed to premiere next December? That's what Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kenedy said at Disney's investor day, but now it seems like maybe she was actually talking about this Boba Fett spinoff. So maybe next year we'll all be watching The Mandalorian: Book of Boba Fett.

Will there be another season of The Mandalorian?

The big question then is, what about Mando? Does Din Djarin have a place in a spinoff season focused on Boba Fett and his sidekick Fennec Shand? The short answer is: maybe? Now that Djarin's no longer on babysitting duty for Baby Yoda, he's basically free to do whatever he wants, whether that's pillaging the galaxy with Boba, helping Bo-Katan retake Mandalore, and teaming up with Ahsoka Tano on her upcoming spinoff show.

Of course, it's also possible that Din Djarin could be done, at least for now. He's basically finished the journey that was established all the way back in the first episode of The Mandalorian, and Pedro Pascal is a busy guy. We might see Mando pop-up occasionally for an episode of Ahsoka or Rangers of the New Republic, but he's not the star of the Mando-verse anymore.

Here's one more theory, though. If Boba Fett is back to his immoral old ways (and this post-credits scene suggests he is), then maybe there's a role for Din Djarin after all. Mando could serve as the main antagonist of The Book of Boba Fett, trying to keep Boba in check as he builds a new crime empire — at least until Luke and Grogu show up to clean up the mess.