The Mandalorian could finally reveal the mystery of Din Djarin’s past. We still know very little about Mando’s backstory besides the fact that he was rescued as a child by a group of religious zealots called the Children of the Watch. However, a brief and somewhat bizarre moment from “Chapter 15: The Believer” could lead to an important reveal regarding Mando’s younger years in the Season 2 finale.

Spoilers ahead for Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

After Grogu is kidnapped in "The Tragedy," Mando goes to great lengths to find him. He recruits Migs Mayfeld, a former mercenary and Imperial sharpshooter, to obtain Moff Gideon’s coordinates. To do that, Din Djarin and Mayfeld arrive on the planet Morak, where the Empire has set up a secret mining base, impersonating stormtroopers to gain access to the confidential information. In a tense moment, Mando volunteers to remove his helmet (offering a rare glimpse of Pedro Pascal) for a facial scan to gain access to the system. It works, but at what cost? (Side note: Can someone please explain the logic of a security system that requires a face scan to unlock but literally accepts any random face?)

Mayfeld and Mando go on a side mission and get more than they bargained for. Lucasfilm

The theory — The scene led redditor u/achapman26 to theorize that there will be consequences for Mando revealing his face. After all, Mayfeld saw what was beneath the helmet and was subsequently set free. However, Mando and Cara Dune left him behind and it’s possible that Migs will be apprehended by the Empire after shooting Imperial Officer Valin Hess. All bets are on a potential interrogation that will lead to Mayfeld spilling the beans on his mystery accomplice.

Whether or not Mayfeld says anything at all is a moot point, however, because the Empire now has access to Mando’s face scan on file. Moff Gideon could easily pull up his information now that they have it, and the Season 2 finale could be a redux of the Season 1 finale, in which Gideon revealed surprising details about Cara Dune and Greef Karga's backstories. The fact that Mando insisted on sending Gideon a threatening message at the end of “The Believer” gives the villain all the more reason to look up Djarin’s history and potentially use it against him.

Moff Gideon might know the Mandalorian's identity now. How he'll use it could be interesting. Lucasfilm

We don’t know very much about Mando’s upbringing, but we’ve heard a bit more about the Children of the Watch in Season 2 (courtesy of Bo-Katan Kryze). Perhaps Gideon will do some searching, triggering their appearance in the finale. The least the episode can do is offer some more backstory about The Mandalorian’s main character.

Conversely, Mando’s identity and history may not come into play at all considering that the man (almost) never takes off his mask. The Empire might not have any information to draw from if this is the first time his face has registered in their system.

The Inverse Analysis — The idea that we could learn more about Mando’s backstory now that his face has been scanned by the Empire’s system could lead to some interesting reveals. And while this isn't the strongest theory, it does explain the Empire's bizarre computer security tech by turning it into a clever plot device.