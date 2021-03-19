Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Sam Wilson was reborn in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6 as Captain America (or Captain Falcon, according to one bystander). The final episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier wrapped Sam’s transformation into the new Cap up nicely while giving Bucky Barnes some closure too.

But how many episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier are there? How many are already out? Are any more coming? Will we get a Season 2? Here are the answers to all of your most pressing questions.

How many episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier are there?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier consists of six episodes. The longest of the bunch was Episode 5 at 61 minutes (including the credits and a mid-credits scene). Episode 6 dropped back to the standard 50 minutes runtime (credits and a somewhat lackluster post-credits scene included).

How many episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier are out?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6. Marvel

All six episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier are streaming right now on Disney+. Their titles are “New World Order” (Episode 1), “The Star-Spangled Man” (Episode 2), “Power Broker” (Episode 3), "The Whole World is Watching" (Episode 4), “Truth” (Episode 5), and “One World, One People” (Episode 6).

How many episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier are left?

For now, the answer is zero. Falcon and the Winter Soldier is finished. Will we get a Season 2? That doesn’t seem to be Marvel’s plan, though we wouldn’t rule it out eventually either, especially after Episode 6 ended by subtly renaming the series Captain America and the Winter Soldier.

How many episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier are released per week?

Disney+ releases one new episode each Friday at 3 a.m. Eastern. The streaming service took the same strategy with WandaVision and The Mandalorian, and this will continue with upcoming series like The Bad Batch and Loki.

Unlike Netflix, which drops entire seasons at once, this strategy seems to work for Disney. It makes these shows become weekly event television that drives the pop culture conversation for months. Of course, it does backfire in some cases — like that extremely telegraphed Power Broker reveal.

Either way, don’t expect that strategy to change in the future, though rumor has it Marvel’s What If...? anthology could drop all at once later in 2021.

Will there be a Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2?

Will John Walker return in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2? Marvel

The answer is probably no, for now. Marvel is treating its Disney+ shows like miniseries, rather than traditional TV shows. So Falcon and the Winter Soldier will probably lead directly into a movie or even a different miniseries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, rather than a Season 2.

It’s also worth noting that by the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, those names may no longer apply. Sam Wilson is about to become the new Captain America. Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes is finally making amends, which means he could shed his Winter Soldier title and become something else; like maybe White Wolf?

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Marvel producer Nate Moore teased the possibility of a Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2:

"I think WandaVision is a show you can only do once. She can’t go back into that reality…. whereas Falcon and Winter Soldier is really about dealing with, to me, the legacy of what a superhero is... And that’s a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it’s an evergreen story."

Even earlier, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige broached the topic at a press conference ahead of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere back in March (emphasis added):

The fun of the MCU is, obviously, all of the crossover that we can do between series, between films. It will always vary based on the story – sometimes it will go into a Season Two, sometimes it will go into a feature and then back into a series. We’ve announced that Ms. Marvel, after her debut on Disney+, will be going into the second Captain Marvel film. But we are thinking of and planning second seasons for some of the upcoming series.

I’ve been at Marvel for too long to say a definite no or definite yes to anything in regards to your question about another season of WandaVision, but some of the shows that we’re about to start filming, we are keeping in mind a structure that would lead into a Season Two and a Season Three in a more direct way than, say, a show like WandaVision which clearly goes into a feature. But it is new. That’s part of the fun, exciting, adrenaline-boosting creativity that we’re able to do, thanks to Disney+, and really to figure out new ways of storytelling. Perhaps someday we’ll chart out five seasons of a show, but really we’re focusing on delivering the best seasons we can one at a time so far.

So while it’s possible we might get a Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2 (either with new a new title — Captain America and the White Wolf? — or new characters in those roles), but Marvel has a bunch of other shows and movies to make first.