The stage has been set. Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is wrapping up its story this week with the release of its sixth and final installment, and to say expectations are high, would be an understatement.

Over the past 5 weeks, the Disney+ series has drawn in viewers with its exploration of legacy, race, and superheroism. Now, with only 1 episode left to go, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is primed to all its various storylines to a close and answer some of the questions that fans have been asking for weeks now (who is The Power Broker anyway?).

With all that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Disney+ release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6.

When is the Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6 release date?

Flag-Smashers. Marvel Studios

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6 premieres Friday, April 23rd on Disney+. It is the show’s final episode.

When is the Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6 premiere time?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6 will debut on Disney+ this Friday at 12:01 a.m. Pacific or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

What is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6 runtime?

The runtime for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6 hasn’t been released or leaked online yet, so the episode’s actual length is still a mystery.

With that being said, the first 5 episodes of the Disney+ series all clocked in close to an hour, so it’s fair to assume that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6 will continue that trend. Whether the finale will be shorter or longer than Episode 5’s 61-minute runtime remains to be seen.

Where to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a Disney+ exclusive series, so only paid Disney+ subscribers will be able to stream The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6 when it is released this week.

What is the plot of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6?

“I am Captain America.” Marvel Studios

Marvel and Disney have not released an official synopsis for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6, but it’s not hard to guess at least some of what will happen in the finale. Building from where the show’s penultimate episode left off, the episode will see Sam and Bucky face off for the last time with Karli Morgenthau, the Flag-Smashers, Georges Batroc, and John Walker, and the new outfit or technology that the Wakandans made for Sam will (finally) be revealed.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale will also, hopefully, give us some sort of clarity about what happened to Chris Evans’ Captain America after Avengers: Endgame. Is he really on the Moon? It’s time to spill the beans, Marvel.

Is there a Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6 trailer?

There’s no trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6, as Disney+ typically avoids releasing weekly episodic trailers for its major shows. There are still a few moments from the finale featured in past trailers for the Marvel series, though, including glimpses at its climactic New York battle.

So feel free to comb through the two previously released Falcon and Winter Soldier trailers included below, while we all wait for the show’s finale to drop.